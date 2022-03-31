NBK’s Public Relations Assistant General Manager, Manal Al Mattar, said that NBK’s “Do Good Deeds in Ramadan” philanthropic drive, initiated by NBK more than 30 years ago, is leveraging innovative approaches this year.

For almost three decades, the Ramadan program comprised a series of activities and initiatives aimed at encouraging community engagement and solidarity in Kuwait. “NBK hopes to encourage a greater sense of responsibility during the holy month”, Al Mattar noted.

Ramadan tours

Celebrating the return to normal life after the pandemic, NBK Ramadan Social Program 2022 includes distribution of Iftar meals via special convoys that will tour round different areas in the country.

Volunteers

NBK staff volunteers have already finalized all necessary arrangements for Ramadan. NBK staff volunteers will manage and supervise the distribution process and tours arrangements.

Fast breaking boxes

Dates and water will be offered to fasters driving at the iftar time. NBK volunteers from different branches will be distributing the boxes of dates and water to fasters.

Naif Palace

For the fifth year in a row, iftar banquets will also be distributed at Naif Palace in addition to contributing in Kuwait TV’s annual Live Ramadan Show “Iftar cannon”.

Fun Activities and gergean

NBK will be launching a group of fun activities every weekend throughout the holy month in cooperation with well-known chefs in Kuwait in addition to organizing During Gergean events for children.

Various recreational activities every weekend throughout the holy month.

Promoting Health and Wellbeing

NBK Ramadan Social Program will include daily awareness videos and health tips through the official social media channels of NBK in collaboration with the dietitian Lulwa Al Armali.

Graish event for Employees

Also, NBK organized recently a Pre-Ramadan gathering (Graish) in honor of its employees at Raya Ballroom –Kuwait. The friendly gathering drew a large number of NBK’s Executive Management and staff members and brought NBK family closer.

