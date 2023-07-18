Al-Bahar:

• Our financial performance in the first six months of 2023 demonstrates the strength of our diverse business portfolio and our solid financial position

• We are confident in our ability to deliver further achievements that cater to the evolving demands of our customers

• We are consistently providing an added value to our customers, communities, and shareholders

• We strive to maintain our regional leadership by prioritizing customer loyalty and community investment



Al-Sager:

• We maintained a robust momentum in the key drivers of our operational performance and experienced growth across business segments

• We continue to be committed to maximizing returns for our shareholders

• We continued to follow our disciplined approach in executing our strategic priorities and initiatives, with a clear focus on driving revenue growth

• The combination of prudent strategies, robust liquidity, effective risk management and capital utilization support our growth prospects

• Our resilient performance empowers us to support our customers and improve our leading digital experiences, distinguishing us from our competitors

• We have recently re-envisioned our ESG strategy for enhanced integration across the Group's operations and activities

• Our recently published Sustainability Report reflects the significant transformation in our sustainability strategy

• As a testament to our accomplishments in community commitment, NBK has been named “The Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in the Middle East-2023”

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has released its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. The Bank reported a net profit of KD 275.3 million (USD 896.7 million), recording a year-on-year growth of 15.8% compared to the same period in 2022, where it recorded KD 237.8 million (USD 774.6 million).



In the three-months period ended 30 June 2023, NBK achieved a net profit of KD 141.1 million (USD 459.7 million), reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 16.4%.



Total assets as of the end of June 2023 grew by 5.3% year-on-year to reach KD 36.1 billion (USD 117.5 billion), whereas total loans and advances increased by 7.1% year-on-year to KD 21.6 billion (USD 70.2 billion), while total shareholders’ equity reached KD 3.6 billion (USD 11.7 billion), growing by 6.6% year-on-year.



NBK Board of Directors has resolved to distribute semi-annual cash dividends of 10 fils per share for the period ended 30 June 2023 representing 10% of the nominal value of the shares.



Commenting on the bank’s 1H2023 financial results, Hamad Al-Bahar, NBK Group Chairman, said: “NBK delivered robust financial results in the first half of 2023. Our performance during that period reflects the great value derived from our diversified business portfolio and the resilience demonstrated by our balance sheet. It further reinforces our dedication to delivering sustainable and long-term added value to our customers, communities, and shareholders”.



“In the face of a challenging global economic landscape, we demonstrate our resilience and strength through our growth strategy, prudent risk and capital management, and diverse business portfolio,” Al-Bahar added.



Furthermore, Al-Bahar highlighted that NBK is reaping the benefits of its strategic investments in technology and its people, expressing his unwavering confidence in the bank's ability to continue its successful path, effectively addressing the growing needs of its customers, and achieving accomplishments that cater to their increasing demands.



“Our dedication to fostering customer loyalty, community contributions, and upholding the highest sustainability standards, strengthens our position as a regional leading bank. Moreover, it facilitates long-term growth opportunities,” Al-Bahar stated.



Meanwhile, Mr. Isam J. Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice Chairman and CEO, said: “In the first half of 2023, we demonstrated our commitment to our shareholder-focused strategy by successfully achieving strong profits and maximizing returns”.



Al-Sager highlighted that the sentiment in the operating environment in Kuwait is gradually improving following the election of the new parliament. He also expressed his optimism that this could result in improved momentum in the operational environment during the second half of the year.



Furthermore, he emphasized the exceptional performance of NBK's core business activities during the reporting period, building upon the continued positive performance achieved since the beginning of the year.



“Thanks to substantial growth in net interest income and net fees and commissions, the net operating income experienced a notable increase of 18.8% in the first half of 2023, reaching KD 565.9 million,” Al-Sager stated.



“Leveraging its robust foundation and a proven track record of maintaining resilient financial performance in various scenarios, NBK is well-positioned to provide its customers with comprehensive and tailored services from professional financial advice, to all products and services they require.



Furthermore, the bank is dedicated to advancing its innovative digital experiences, distinguishing itself from competitors, and creating long-term value for its shareholders,” Al-Sager explained.



He highlighted the significance of strong business growth, robust liquidity, and prudent levels of asset quality as factors that will continue to drive profit growth throughout 2023. Furthermore, he emphasized that these factors have also empowered the bank to successfully navigate substantial challenges within the global banking industry.



“The first six months of the year witnessed NBK’s unwavering commitment in executing its strategic priorities and initiatives, resulting in notable revenue growth and strong operational performance. Additionally, significant milestones were achieved in the bank's digital transformation journey, bolstering relationships with existing customers and attracting new ones,” Al-Sager noted.



Furthermore, Al-Sager expressed the bank's pride in being awarded the “Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in the Middle East” by Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. He also highlighted NBK’s advancements in digital innovation, initiatives for women's empowerment, sustainable development of resources and talent. These achievements are the results of the diligent efforts of the bank's employees in creating a unique customer experience and executing the bank's strategic priorities.



“In its pursuit to become the leading partner for customers and the community, NBK has unveiled its strong commitment to business practices and sustainable financing activities, including dedicated efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality. In alignment with these endeavors, NBK has recently re-envisioned the ESG strategy, with a focus on integrating its pillars throughout the group's operations and various activities. The bank has also published its Sustainability Report 2022, employing a new methodology and framework that effectively highlights the progress achieved in its initiatives. Additionally, NBK has organized training programs to equip employees with accredited certificates, ensuring that they possess the necessary knowledge and skills to fully understand the standards established by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI),” Al-Sager concluded.



Key financial indicators for 1H2023

• Net operating income stood at KD 565.9 million (USD 1.8 billion) in 1H2023, up 18.8% year-on-year

• Total assets grew by 5.3% year-on-year, at KD 36.1 billion (USD 117.5 billion)

• Total loans and advances increased by 7.1% year-on-year to KD 21.6 billion (USD 70.2 billion)

• Customer deposits grew by 7.1% year-on-year to KD 20.3 billion (USD 66.0 billion)

• Strong asset quality metrics, with NPL/gross loans ratio at 1.75% and an NPL coverage ratio of 218%

• Robust Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.4%, comfortably in excess of regulatory requirements

About NBK:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region.



National Bank of Kuwait achieved profits of USD 1.7 billion (KD 509.1 million) in 2022, while the Bank’s total assets reached USD 118.6 billion (KD 36.3 billion) by the end of 2022, and total shareholders’ equity stood at USD 11.2 billion (KD 3.4 billion).



NBK is the largest conventional financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. NBK maintained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, according to the agreement of the well-known global ratings agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. NBK is also distinguished in terms of its local and global network, which extends to include branches and associate and affiliated companies in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating

• Moody's Credit Rating: A1

• Fitch Ratings: A+

• Standard & Poor's Rating: A