Al-Othman: NBK seeks to offer customers an exceptional experience that suits their various lifestyles and encourages more sports participation



We leverage our solid ties with leading institutions across different sectors to provide exclusive offers to our customers



Pursuing its endeavors to promote healthy living and practice of sports, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has renewed its partnership with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness, to sponsor all the academy’s exquisite sports activities and events.



NBK is the only bank in Kuwait that offers customers exclusive access to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, one of the most prestigious tennis academies in the world. This comes as part of delivering on its CSR commitments and its determined pursuit of sustainable development by promoting sports engagement and the adoption of a well-balanced lifestyle among its customers.



Under this partnership, NBK orchestrates a series of remarkable and exceptional events catering to numerous clientele at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.. The primary objective of NBK's efforts is to enhance recognition of tennis heritage and furnish Kuwaiti youth with an avenue for honing their skills and fortifying the academy's preeminent standing in the region. Additionally, NBK is dedicated to providing its customers with unparalleled experiences, further amplifying the distinctive nature of this partnership.



The RNA extends a diverse array of offerings to its members, encompassing extensive options such as professional tennis training for those aspiring to participate in the sport. Alongside this, fitness sessions and swimming instruction are also available, all overseen by a specialized team of international professional athletes.



Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We always seek to offer our customers top-notch banking experience by providing a wide range of exclusive offers that suit their diverse lifestyles and serve their needs, including customers’ with passion for tennis.”



“We are keen to leverage our solid ties with leading institutions in various sectors to enrich our customers’ banking experience by providing premier offers, benefits and discounts that suit various segments,” he added.



“NBK aims to encourage customers to practice sports and follow healthy living, considering its central focus on promoting sports culture in general among all segments of society and consistent endeavors to raise awareness of the importance of sports, especially among young people,” he emphasized.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Mustafa Al-Marzouq, CEO of Tamdeen Sports Company, a subsidiary of Tamdeen Group, expressed his satisfaction and pride in the ongoing collaboration with NBK. He highlighted the bank's aspiration to elevate awareness about tennis and a wholesome lifestyle among the youth in Kuwait. This initiative is expected to engage a fresh wave of sports enthusiasts, thereby positioning Kuwait as a prominent regional tennis hub.



Furthermore, Al-Marzouq remarked, "This academy stands as an exceptional platform, actively contributing to turning the aspirations of tennis enthusiasts into tangible achievements through refining their on-field technical abilities. We have leveraged all our resources and collaborated with leading global experts and innovative partnerships to make this a reality."



It is worth mentioning that back in 2021, NBK signed a two-year partnership and sponsorship agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness.



RNA members enjoy a variety of world-class sports facilities, including 15 high-end indoor and outdoor tennis courts, as well as padel and squash courts, indoor swimming pool, separate male/female gym providing a wide range of fitness classes and programs.