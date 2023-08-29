Al-Othman: NBK seeks to offer customers an exceptional experience that suits their various lifestyles and encourages more sports participation
We leverage our solid ties with leading institutions across different sectors to provide exclusive offers to our customers
Pursuing its endeavors to promote healthy living and practice of sports, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has renewed its partnership with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness, to sponsor all the academy’s exquisite sports activities and events.
NBK is the only bank in Kuwait that offers customers exclusive access to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, one of the most prestigious tennis academies in the world. This comes as part of delivering on its CSR commitments and its determined pursuit of sustainable development by promoting sports engagement and the adoption of a well-balanced lifestyle among its customers.
Under this partnership, NBK orchestrates a series of remarkable and exceptional events catering to numerous clientele at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.. The primary objective of NBK's efforts is to enhance recognition of tennis heritage and furnish Kuwaiti youth with an avenue for honing their skills and fortifying the academy's preeminent standing in the region. Additionally, NBK is dedicated to providing its customers with unparalleled experiences, further amplifying the distinctive nature of this partnership.
The RNA extends a diverse array of offerings to its members, encompassing extensive options such as professional tennis training for those aspiring to participate in the sport. Alongside this, fitness sessions and swimming instruction are also available, all overseen by a specialized team of international professional athletes.
Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We always seek to offer our customers top-notch banking experience by providing a wide range of exclusive offers that suit their diverse lifestyles and serve their needs, including customers’ with passion for tennis.”
“We are keen to leverage our solid ties with leading institutions in various sectors to enrich our customers’ banking experience by providing premier offers, benefits and discounts that suit various segments,” he added.
“NBK aims to encourage customers to practice sports and follow healthy living, considering its central focus on promoting sports culture in general among all segments of society and consistent endeavors to raise awareness of the importance of sports, especially among young people,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Mustafa Al-Marzouq, CEO of Tamdeen Sports Company, a subsidiary of Tamdeen Group, expressed his satisfaction and pride in the ongoing collaboration with NBK. He highlighted the bank's aspiration to elevate awareness about tennis and a wholesome lifestyle among the youth in Kuwait. This initiative is expected to engage a fresh wave of sports enthusiasts, thereby positioning Kuwait as a prominent regional tennis hub.
Furthermore, Al-Marzouq remarked, "This academy stands as an exceptional platform, actively contributing to turning the aspirations of tennis enthusiasts into tangible achievements through refining their on-field technical abilities. We have leveraged all our resources and collaborated with leading global experts and innovative partnerships to make this a reality."
It is worth mentioning that back in 2021, NBK signed a two-year partnership and sponsorship agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness.
RNA members enjoy a variety of world-class sports facilities, including 15 high-end indoor and outdoor tennis courts, as well as padel and squash courts, indoor swimming pool, separate male/female gym providing a wide range of fitness classes and programs.
NBK renews its two-year partnership with Rafa Nadal Academy
The partnership aims to promote healthy living and tennis in Kuwait
Al-Othman: NBK seeks to offer customers an exceptional experience that suits their various lifestyles and encourages more sports participation
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.