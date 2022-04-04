Al-Najjar: We are committed to offer highly distinguished services to our customers according to their unique lifestyle

All our initiatives launched throughout the year aim to cater to our customers’ needs and expectations

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is committed to provide eligible customers with an exceptional experience combining top-notch banking products and services and a variety of offers that suit their unique lifestyle. In this context, the bank will provide Eidiya cash delivery service to its customers at their doorstep anywhere in Kuwait.

Privilege customers can avail this service 24/7 anywhere in Kuwait through NBK Concierge Service, which is easily accessible by calling 22969991.

Requests will be accepted from 4 to 14 April, 2022 and delivered till 27 April 2022. Customers can request Eidiya cash delivery with different cash denominations: KD 1, KD 5, KD 10 and KD 20.

On this occasion, Nora Al-Najjar, Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK is always keen to join its customers in celebrating public occasions, in line with its commitment to enrich their banking experience and offering them highly distinguished services according to their unique lifestyle, which is achieved through tailoring the products and services to fit their expectations.”

Al-Najjar emphasized that NBK strives to further its leadership as a provider of the latest and most advanced banking products and services, as well as to offer various financial solutions to Privilege Banking Customers.

“All NBK’s initiatives during national and religious holidays and occasions are meant to serve customers’ needs, which are accurately identified through active communication with them, as NBK is always closer to its customers,” she noted.

With a presence across 14 countries, NBK offers its customers a global banking experience with excellent services mainly including: Real Estate services, Mortgage finance facility, “Cash at Counter” service, as well as other services related to NBK Credit and Debit Cards.

NBK provides Privilege Banking Customers with an array of services, including: a dedicated Relationship Manager to take care of customer’s banking needs, access to premium lounges, various investment solutions like: SmartWealth and Watani Brokerage, Global Banking & International mortgage, premium teller services giving them priority when making financial transactions and deposits at branches, in addition to card home delivery service. Furthermore, Privilege customers have the priority status when calling the NBK Call Center on 1801801 available 24/7, as well as exclusive Home Banking and Concierge Service.

Eidiya cash delivery is being offered for Private, Thahabi and Business Banking Plus Customers as well.

