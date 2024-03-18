AlKhabbaz: NBK is a key supporter of all initiatives and events aiming to stimulate the ambitious Kuwaiti youth

The bank’s recruitment strategy seeks to attract, train, develop and upskill high-caliber talent

Our participation in career fairs demonstrates our ongoing support of national workforce

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues its consistent support of young national talent by participating in career fairs that aim to open direct communication channels between private sector companies and fresh graduates. In this context, the bank participated in the Career Fair organized by American International University (AIU) at its headquarters in Saad Al-Abdullah, Jahra Area.

The fair was held on March 5 with the participation of many reputable companies and institutions in Kuwait. A large number of participants visited NBK’s booth, as Group Human Resources staff provided answers to all inquiries raised by the participants who filled out the job applications for available vacancies. This comes within the bank’s endeavors to encourage fresh graduates to join the banking sector, which plays an instrumental role in the development of the Kuwaiti economy.

Commenting on this, Abdullah AlKhabbaz Senior Talent Acquisition at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK is always keen to sponsor career fairs as they represent key platforms for selecting and attracting national talent, while, at the same time, offering fresh graduates a great opportunity to explore the job and training opportunities available at the bank.”

“NBK is a key supporter of all initiatives and events aiming to stimulate the ambitious Kuwaiti youth. Our participation in this fair comes as part of its endeavors to support Kuwaiti fresh graduates and to spread the culture of joining the private sector among Kuwaiti youth and attract qualified individuals to the vital banking and financial sector,” he added.

“NBK also enjoys a unique robust work environment and culture promoting continuous development thanks to the exceptional career development opportunities to its employees on continuous basis. This includes professional training programs aligned with the highest international standards to help develop their skills and expertise for a thriving and sustainable career,” he noted.

NBK’s recruitment strategy is based on attracting, training and developing the young national cadres through the best-in-class programs to help them build a successful career and rise to leadership positions in the bank in the future. This makes NBK the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates, while also having the highest national employee retention rate.

NBK’s efforts in attracting national talent go in line with its development and training plans targeting investing in national cadres and preparing a promising banking generation. It is also keen to offer a series of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

It is worth mentioning that NBK annually sponsors many career fairs for the Kuwaiti youth to introduce to them suitable job opportunities that meet their aspirations, being one of the major private sector employers of national workforce.