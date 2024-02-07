National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received the award of “Best Trade Finance Provider in Kuwait” for 2024 in Global Finance’s annual survey. The selections were based on entries from banks and other providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts worldwide.

Global Finance stated that the criteria for choosing the winners included transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

NBK was selected as one of the World’s and MENA’s best trade finance providers in Global Finance’s 24th annual World’s Best Trade Finance Providers in more than 100 countries across 8 regions.

The award was granted to NBK in recognition of its initiatives in developing top-notch banking solutions and high-quality services to meet customers’ expectations.

This prestigious award underscores NBK’s solid position and dominant share in the trade finance market given its participation in the major deals across many vital sectors, thanks to its outstanding customer service and added value provided. This is helped by the bank’s broad regional and international network encompassing branches and subsidiaries across 4 continents.

The award also reflects NBK’s exceptional ability to maintain close and sustainable relationships with its clients, making it well-positioned to participate in major financing deals and strengthening its leadership and dominance, locally and regionally.

NBK has a highly experienced professional team in Trade Finance who work tirelessly to ensure delivering the highest service level to customers.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries around the world, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. The magazine conducts various annual surveys about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions worldwide, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

For more information about Global Finance magazine's Best Trade Finance Provider Award in Kuwait 2024, please visit their website at: https://www.gfmag.com/