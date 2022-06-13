Najla Al-Sager: The program aims to prepare young banking leaders capable of maintaining the course of the bank’s success

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), in cooperation with IE Business School, Madrid, launched its seventh cohort of the Leadership Development Program “High Fliers”, as part of its consistent efforts in human capital and talent development.

The training program extending over a period of 6 months and for the first time engaging the international branches as well.

It covers various modules including: developing new and Design thinking, building a culture of excellence, managing change and innovation, measuring and managing performance, effective communication, high performance teamwork, customer centricity, design thinking and effective guidance and training.

The welcome ceremony of the new trainees was attended by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice-Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Shaikha Al-Bahar, NBK Deputy Group CEO, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Faisal A. Al-Hamad, Chief Executive Officer - Global Wealth Management at National Bank of Kuwait.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “The program is primarily focused on enabling trainees to unlock their full potential, encouraging them to combine technical and leadership skills to attain strategic leadership thinking qualities upon successful completion.”

The program also aims to develop and prepare young banking leaders who are capable of maintaining the course of the bank’s success over the past decades, while reflecting its vision that places sustainable development of human capital as a top priority, she added.

Al-Sager noted that NBK firmly believes that investing in human capital ensures sustainable growth of its business in the future at all levels. Therefore, the initiatives for learning, training and upskilling the youth is a key priority paced at the heart of the bank’s strategic plans.

“NBK has a unique work environment culture, in which it harnesses all capabilities to develop its employees by providing them with training and development programs in partnership with the most reputable educational institutions worldwide, in order to keep pace with the key development in the banking industry,” she highlighted.

Al-Sager emphasized that NBK always seeks to unlock the creative energies of its employees, which is positively reflected on their performance, ultimately placing the bank at a leading position, both locally and regionally.

Founded in 1973, IE Madrid is one of the top leading business schools in the world. It is consistently recognized as one of the world’s top centers of learning by international magazines and publications including Forbes, the Economist, The Financial Times and Bloomberg.

