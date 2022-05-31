Al-Ablani: Workforce diversity creates added value to the bank’s business spanning 4 continents and about 15 countries worldwide

As part of its consistent efforts to invest in human capital, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced launching its talent acquisition campaign to enhance diversity and inclusion in line with its sustainability strategy. Simultaneously, the campaign aims to cement the bank’s local and regional leadership and contribute effectively to achieve growth and future ambitions.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “This campaign demonstrates NBK’s awareness of the importance of responsible investment in the human factor, being an integral part of its strategy, which takes into account assessing the impact of this investment on society.”

Al-Ablani pointed out that NBK always seeks to promote, strengthen and maintain a culture of diversity and equal opportunities, as employee engagement policy is considered one of the most effective policies as it reflects the bank’s appreciation of its human capital and regarding them as its most valuable assets.

“Workforce diversity creates value to the bank’s business which extends from China in the east to New York in the west, as this helps to understand our customers who come from diverse cultures and backgrounds, and thus design effective marketing campaigns and providing world class services to our customers,” he explained.

Al-Ablani emphasized: “Thanks to its successful human capital management plans, NBK has the highest retention rates of Kuwaiti employees and is an employer of choice for national talent.

On her part, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Recruitment Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Employment of national talent, diversity, talent management and succession planning are of the key strategies adopted by NBK, as part of its endeavors to create an engaging work environment.”

“NBK is intensifying workshops for its employees on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the work environment to introduce the concept of leadership and how to ensure inclusion and gender diversity in all work areas to raise awareness of gender differences and how to harness these differences to increase productivity and promote innovation, as well as to ensure effective contribution in decision making which helps sustain institutional growth,” she added.

“NBK is committed to empowering more women, who make up 45% of the total workforce, through mentoring and offering career development opportunities. In addition, over the past years, the bank launched many initiatives for female talent acquisition and retention; as well as help parent employees create a better work-life balance,” she noted.

Al-Kooheji stressed that, reflecting its role as one of the biggest supporters of young national talent and qualifying them for the labor market, NBK participates in various career fairs with a view to provide educational and awareness services that help the youth looking for job opportunities in the private sector make the right decision about their career.

NBK’s efforts in soliciting national talents go in line with its development and training plans aimed to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. The bank also offers a number of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

