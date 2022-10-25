Najla Al-Sager: The program maximizes employees’ opportunities for enhancing their experience and taking on leadership roles in the future

Pursuing its consistent endeavors to develop employees and help them build a thriving career that drives its sustainable growth, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched its Mentoring Program for developing future leaders, in cooperation with IDRAK Training and Consultancy. The program aims to transfer the knowledge and experience of highly qualified and experienced employees to the young talent to maximize their opportunities of progression and taking on leadership roles in the future.

The overarching objective of the NBK Mentoring Program is to ensure that all participants have an increased awareness of the benefits of mentoring. These benefits include building critical relationships, enhancing communication skills and productivity and exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as increasing the engagement and retention of employees.

The program consists of workshops to pass on knowledge from experienced leaders to young talent, as well as to increase organizational communication and productivity and improve the preparation of high-potential employees for transition into senior leadership positions, through an ongoing mentoring relationship extending for 18 months.

At the outset of the program, all participants will attend an introductory seminar before moving to the workshops to highlight the importance of mentoring and how to provide mentoring to young talent. The aim of the initiative is to pass on the skills and experiences of high-performing leaders to identified less experienced employees, a learning experience that is beneficial to both parties. Moreover, the mentoring workshops will support employees in pursuing their career progression by offering them more development opportunities to build a sustainable career.

Commenting on this program, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “This program reflects NBK’s commitment to investing heavily in human capital and increasing the efficiency of its employees. It also helps maintain the course of human capital development and provide opportunities for career progression for employees aspiring to take on leadership roles in the future. Moreover, it contributes to maintaining the high quality of the bank’s services and meeting the needs of its customers in a highly professional manner.”

“This program, which receives significant support from the NBK’s executive management, is one of the key talent management initiatives and an important part of the bank’s human resources strategy, which aims to support personal and professional growth and to increase the sharing of knowledge, skills and experiences among current and future leaders,” she added.

Al-Sager stressed that NBK harnesses all its capabilities to developing, upskilling its people and improving their performance, in order to ensure the quality of the human factor, which is one of the bank’s core sustainability strategies.

NBK places the development of its people as a top priority, harnessing all its capabilities to contribute to their career progression by providing training and development programs. In addition, it makes its utmost endeavors to support employees in building their careers within the bank, believing that its successful and sustainable transformation depends on diverse and high-caliber talent.

