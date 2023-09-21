Al-Ablani: Human capital development is at the core of NBK’s priorities and strategic pillars for achieving sustainable growth

We make our best endeavors to improve employees’ performance, develop their academic and practical capabilities, and enhance their skills

Reflecting its unwavering commitment to investing in the human capital, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) greatly focuses on training, developing and upskilling its employees. In this context, the bank has launched the first staff training on “Credit Administration and Credit Operations Certification”, in partnership with one of the globally reputable training agencies in this field.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi, Chief Operating Officer - Head of Group Operations & Information Technology, and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources.

The program stretches across 3 months stating from the second week of September and includes a blended approach (physical training, online training and E-Learning courses).

The training involves 18 employees from different departments and overseas branches, and aims to enhance both the analytical and critical thinking skills of the delegates as well as providing them with comprehensive and in-depth company and industry research, to ensure the competency level of NBK Credit and Finance professional is constantly being upgraded.

Commenting on this, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK provides training and development opportunities aimed at building employees’ technical competencies and skills, including digital and leadership capabilities, and interpersonal and professional skills. Moreover, we offer mandatory annual or bi-annual trainings to ensure all employees’ acknowledgment and understanding of NBK commitments and expectations.”

“Developing future leaders has always been a key focus for NBK, as its training model enhances leadership capabilities, stemming from a concrete vision of our perception of authentic leadership,” he added.

“NBK is increasingly investing in talent through offering specialized programs at every level, from NBK Academy through which we select high potential fresh graduate local talent and prepare them for their career, to Middle Management Programs, and to Executive Education. Developing our talent is an ongoing and crucial aspect of our workforce management practices,” he noted.

“Human capital development is at the core of NBK’s performance and sustainable success. Our people are our success, and to that extent, our ESG strategy sets the pathway towards building an agile, diverse and inclusive workforce that fosters trust, creativity and transparency,” he explained.

The training partnership with leading institutions reflects NBK’s strategy to upgrade its human assets, being the cornerstone of all leading institutions, by providing the best training programs. It also translates the bank’s endeavors in establishing a growing path in the career of its employees to enable them to face the challenges in the banking sector.

It is worth mentioning that all the programs and courses delivered to employees are designed within an integrated training plan developed according to methodological and scientific standards to meet the needs of all relevant departments, in cooperation with the best banking experts and globally reputable training agencies.