Al-Rushaid: NBK always takes the lead in providing all sorts of support to Central Bank of Kuwait’s campaigns aiming at raising financial awareness

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) intensified its support of “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign by publishing educational material and awareness content on many channels to help transmit the campaign message to a wider segment of society, including cinemas, radio broadcasts, telebanking service, and bank cards.

NBK continues supporting the campaign by using new methods, including video clips displayed on cinema screens, to educate the public about fraud risk and fraudsters’ schemes to persuade customers to share their confidential information or “OTP”.

NBK also broadcasted awareness radio clips on the “360 FM” radio station, as well as other awareness clips on the bank’s telebanking service during customer waiting times.

In addition, during this month, the cardholders of NBK KWT Visa Infinite will be able to scan the QR code to access the campaign content on NBK’s website.

On this occasion, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, AGM - Communications and Social Media at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK always explores innovative ways to promote financial culture among the different segments of society and raise customers’ awareness of their rights and the precautions that should be taken to protect their bank accounts and information.”

“NBK seeks to reach the largest segments of the public to ensure a wider reach of the campaign’s message, and public interaction with it. To this end, the bank harnessed its huge capabilities in communicating with customers including all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks,” he explained.

Al-Rushaid emphasized that, as one of the leading financial institutions in the region, NBK is committed to deliver on its CSR commitments, and is always taking the lead in providing all sorts of support to key and strategic campaigns like “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which serve the interest of the national economy and society.

“Let’s Be Aware” is a banking awareness campaign that was launched in an initiative by the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) and Kuwaiti banks, and is considered the largest all over the GCC region. The campaign aims to raise the banking and financial awareness of banks’ customers, and covers many highly important awareness topics mainly including tips to avoid fraud risk, raising awareness about the risks of “loan shark” schemes and high-risk investments, as well as showing the best ways to benefit from banking services, and promoting the saving and investment culture, and other related topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all Central Bank of Kuwait’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and the whole the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness about all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

-Ends-