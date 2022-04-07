Najla Al-Sager: The recognition aims to support employees and drive their career and professional advancement

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) honored its top performer employees for year 2021, as part of the “Most Valuable Team Players” (MVP) awards event. The event came back strongly this year after two years of interruption due to the pandemic, which imposed social distancing and holding most events virtually, in line with health and safety measures.

In this year’s event, the Bank’s Executive Management presented 60 awards for the “Most Valuable Team Players”, in addition to 31 awards for the “Most Collaborative Teams” across different departments.

The Executive Management recognized employees’ efforts, dedication and commitment, praising the prevailing teamwork, which is the main driver of the bank’s success and provision of banking services that are on par with international peers.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “The awards presented to our employees is a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to implement the bank’s core values and to encourage them to meet and exceed the expectations of all stakeholders.”

“Honoring the high achievers and appreciating their efforts is one of the fundamental principles of NBK’s people-centric strategy, which helps drive performance and innovation, noting that the bank has a team of highly qualified and professional employees who are regarded as its most valuable assets,” he noted

Al-Ablani explained: “Growth is unattainable for institutions that fail to develop the skills of their people.” Noting that: “NBK has a unique work environment culture, in which the employees of all departments are committed to quality standards, and always striving to develop their skills and benefit from the professional training programs provided by the bank. This is clearly reflected on the bank’s performance and contributes to its success.”

“NBK’s Group Human Resources take it upon themselves to prepare future leaders and put the right cadres in the right place and time to provide the best services to the bank’s customers,” he added.

On her part, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK has a consistent commitment to recognize the efforts of its employees to support its talent and drive their career and professional advancement.”

MVP awards are unique, as employees have the chance to vote for their colleagues from the same divisions/ groups as the “Most Valuable Team Player”. Those employees are rewarded by the Executive Management, in recognition of their efforts during a number of special celebrations held for each divisions bank-wide, she elaborated.

Al-Sager explained that the results are based on a digital vote, in which each employees can nominate a colleague for the “Most Valuable Team Player” award, based on the following criteria: teamwork, engagement, effectiveness, contribution to the team/department, positive impact and its contribution to the relevant group. The winning staff were awarded a certificate of recognition by Executive Management in several events organized by the bank in the presence of Senior Management.

