National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to reward its customers according to their various lifestyles. In this context, the bank provides its customers from football fans a chance to be one of 70 winners to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM th anks to Visa.

The prizes include airline tickets, hotel accommodation, and match tickets for two persons, whereas 35 winners will have the opportunity to attend the matches from Visa’s Skybox.

NBK Visa Credit and Prepaid Cardholders can enter the draw when they spend KD 200 using the eligible cards; with each KD 1 spent locally giving 1 chance, and international spends giving 2 chances. In addition, customers can register to increase their draw chances 10 times.

Additionally, Al Shabab Customers are eligible to enter the draw when applying for NBK Al Shabab Visa Prepaid Card.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK is committed to provide exceptional rewards tailored to meet our customers’ needs and suit their various lifestyles. This includes premium benefits and exclusive offers all year round, with special discounts and unique campaigns to attend international tournaments.”

“Partnering with Visa to offer our cardholders exclusive packages to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM matches reflects our constant communication with our customers to identify their needs, as part of our endeavors to offer them an integrated banking experience, in addition to our innovative and advanced banking products, services and payment solutions,” he added.

Al-Othman mentioned that NBK Credit Cards give customers the opportunity to participate in the campaigns launched by the bank all year round, in addition to offering cardholders various benefits that meet their lifestyle.

Ankush Devadason, Visa’s Country Manager for Kuwait, stated: “We are proud to partner with National Bank of Kuwait in driving the excitement for football here in Kuwait. With a little over six months to kick-off at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, this promotion offering NBK’s Visa cardholders once in a lifetime experiences could not have come at a better time. It is also a great way to extend the benefits of the digital economy to more consumers in Kuwait which we’re confident will help increase their preference for convenient, secure and rewarding payment experiences.”

With a network spanning 14 countries, NBK offers its customers a global banking experience with top-notch services related to Visa NBK Credit and Debit Cards.

For more information about NBK services and offers, visit nbk.com/visapromotion

