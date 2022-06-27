For eligible NBK Credit and Prepaid Cardholders

Al-Othman : We are committed to provide impeccable campaigns to enrich our customers’ banking experience

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to reward its customers according to their various lifestyles. In this context, the bank offers a whopping one million miles to 70 winners this summer, when using your eligible NBK Credit or Prepaid Cards.

NBK Customers can enter the monthly draw to win one million miles of their choice from 6 airlines: Kuwait Airways, Emirates Airline, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.

NBK Visa Credit and Prepaid Cardholders can enter the draw when they spend KD 200 using the eligible cards; with each KD 1 spent locally giving 1 chance, and international spends giving 2 chances. In addition, customers can register on NBK Website nbk.com to increase their draw chances 10 times

Additionally, Al Shabab Customers are eligible to enter the draw when transferring student allowance and applying for NBK Al Shabab Visa Prepaid Card, as well as new salary transfer customers when using an eligible NBK Visa Credit Card.

It is worth mentioning that NBK recently launched a special campaign for its customers from football fans the chance to be one of 70 winners to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in partnership with Visa. The prizes include airline tickets, hotel accommodation, and match tickets for 35 winners, whereas 35 winners will have the opportunity to attend the matches from Visa’s Skybox.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “The exclusive distinguished offers that we provide to our customers all year round reflect our endeavors to provide them with an integrated banking experience complemented by the cutting-edge, innovative banking products, services and payment solutions provided.”

“NBK is committed to provide exceptional rewards tailored to meet our customers’ needs and suit their various lifestyles. This includes premium benefits and exclusive offers around the year, with special discounts and impeccable campaigns,” he added.

Al-Othman mentioned that NBK Credit Cards give customers the opportunity to participate in the campaigns launched by the bank all year round, in addition to offering cardholders various benefits that meet their lifestyle.

With a network spanning 14 countries, NBK offers its customers a global banking experience with top-notch services related to Visa NBK Credit and Debit Cards.

