Al-Nusif: Our partnership with leading institutions is a key pillar to provide a full-spectrum package of top-notch services and offers

Our leadership in providing exclusive and exceptional rewards contributes to enriching our customers’ banking experience

Olmuştur: As the only airline in the world that flies to most international destinations over five continents, we are pleased to offer special rewards to the customers here through our advantageous “Miles&Smiles” Program thanks to our partnership with NBK

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed a partnership agreement with Turkish Airlines under which it provides the Miles&Smiles loyalty program in the redemption options of KWT Points earned on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card.

This partnership is the first between Turkish Airlines and a Kuwaiti bank. It also enriches NBK KWT Points redemption program on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card, which includes 5 airlines, and is the largest points redemption program in Kuwait.

NBK Customers will have the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn NBK KWT Points on all payments made using the NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card based on their lifestyle; either the Spend Tier or Merchant Category option.

The earned NBK KWT Points can be redeemed through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-vouchers from over 190 merchants, or points exchange with most preferred airlines.

Customers can redeem NBK KWT Points up to KD 1,000 monthly. In addition, NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders can earn NBK Rewards Points at over 900 participating outlets.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Partnership with leading institutions in all sectors as Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines who flies to more countries than any other airline in the world, is a key pillar of NBK’s strategy to provide a full-spectrum package of top-notch services and offers to our customers.”

“Our leadership in providing exclusive and exceptional rewards is a key factor in enriching our customers’ banking experience. This leadership is clearly reflected in NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card, with its unique lifestyle, benefits and offers that are designed to meet customers’ needs and expectations,” he added.

Al-Nusif emphasized that NBK strives to be always closer to its customers during travel, shopping and all their daily activities to meet their needs, reward them, and ensure they receive the most advanced services and the best offers that meet their expectations.

On his part, Ahmet Olmuştur, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Turkish Airlines, said: “We are pleased to partner with a leading financial institution of NBK’s stature and to offer Miles and excellent rewards to the bank’s customers by redeeming points using the Turkish Airlines’ advantageous “Miles&Smiles” loyalty program.”

“Redeeming points with the “Miles&Smiles” Program offers customers Miles on a variety of airlines. The earned Miles gain customers award tickets, in-flight service, cabin upgrades, extra baggage allowance, as well as a variety of benefits ranging from education, health, to shopping services and more,” he explained.

Customers can enjoy having the card free for life subject to annual spend threshold.

NBK Credit Cards are the best payment method for the convenience they provide to customers, in addition to the various benefits like eligibility to NBK Miles Program, Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty, as well as eligibility for NBK various draws.

-Ends-