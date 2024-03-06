We are committed to further expanding our presence in our operational markets while giving utmost priority to upholding our digital advantage and the seamless integration of our services

Fardan: Our profits prove our focus on strategic goals, sustained business growth and leading position

We persist in achieving success by providing top-notch services and products that adeptly meet customers' needs and enrich their banking experience.

National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK-Bahrain) reported net profits of BHD 132.79 million (KWD 108.22 million) in 2023, compared to BHD 122.14 million (KWD 99.39 million) in 2022.

As of the end of 2023, NBK-Bahrain’s total assets stood at BHD 7.08 billion (KWD 5.77 billion) compared with BHD 7.24 billion (KWD 5.89 billion) in 2022. Total shareholders’ equity increased by 12% y-o-y to BHD 1.213 billion (KWD 988.33 million), whereas customers deposits stood at BHD 3.34 billion (KWD 2.722 billion) by end of December 2023.

Commenting on NBK-Bahrain’s year-end financial results, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice Chairman and CEO said, “NBK Bahrain realized good profits in FY 2023, navigating through challenges posed by the operating environment, global geopolitical tensions, and heightened inflation levels. This underscores our resilient business model and robust financial standing”.

“Our profits last year were driven by the expansion of the bank’s operational activity. Moving forward, we aim to bolster this momentum by broadening our presence and operations in the Bahraini market, capitalizing on the promising growth opportunities and favorable outlook that this market offers,” Al-Sager stated.

“Our international operations are key contributors to the Group’s profits, which proves our resilient business model, and at the same time, the success of our regional expansion strategy in hedging against the risks and fluctuations, and its contribution to diversifying income sources,” he added.

Al-Sager also emphasized that the Group's diversification strategy extends beyond products and services, encompassing the expansion of our business footprint within existing geographical regions, seizing new opportunities, and maintaining our leadership in digital transformation. These efforts position the bank for sustained growth and prosperity in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ali Fardan, General Manager of NBK-Bahrain, said: “NBK-Bahrain’s results for 2023 prove our focus on strategic goals, sustained business growth and leading position in the Bahraini market, despite the challenges faced during this year.”

Fardan pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potentials to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

“Over the course of this year, NBK-Bahrain has been successful in providing various high-quality banking products and services that effectively helped meet customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience,” he highlighted.

Fardan praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to NBK-Bahrain and the Bahraini banking sectors. He also highlighted that the great support extended by NBK Group has contributed to strengthening the Bank’s performance, through capitalizing on NBK’s high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.

NBK is the largest financial institution in Kuwait with effective market dominance in the commercial banking market and has been consistently awarded one of the highest credit ratings among all regional banks from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. NBK achieved profits of USD 1.8 billion (KD 560.6 million) in 2023, while the Bank’s total assets reached USD 122.8 billion (KD 37.7 billion) by the end of 2023, and total shareholders’ equity reached USD 12.0 billion (KD 3.7 billion).

NBK is the largest conventional financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. The bank has consistently retained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, as affirmed by renowned global ratings agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch. Noteworthy is NBK's extensive network, encompassing branches, associates, and affiliates across key global financial hubs, including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore. Additionally, NBK maintains a robust regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating

• Moody's Credit Rating: A1

• Fitch Ratings: A+

• Standard & Poor's Rating: A