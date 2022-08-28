Al-Sager: The Group will continue improving its competitiveness and seizing opportunities in its international markets to reinforce its regional leadership

Fardan: We are moving steadily towards strengthening our position in Bahrain and providing high-quality products to our customers. The operating environment in Bahrain showed more signs of recovery, thanks to the unwavering efforts to support the economy

National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK Bahrain) reported net profits of BHD 54.84 million (KD 44.68 million) for 1H 2022, compared to BHD 60.24 million (KD 48.18 million) for the same period in 2021.

As of end of June 2022, NBK-Bahrain’s total assets stood at BHD 7.05 billion compared with BHD 7.13 billion for the same period in 2021. Total shareholders’ equity increased by 10% y-o-y to BHD 1,004.68 million, whereas Customer deposits increased by 68% y-o-y to BHD 3.080 billion compared with BHD 1.829 billion for the same period of previous year.

Commenting on the Bank’s 1H 2022 results, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “National Bank of Kuwait - Bahrain realized good profits the 1st half of 2022, despite the continuing challenges prevailing in the operating environment due to the global economic concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions combined with the soaring inflation.”

Al-Sager highlighted that the Group’s strategic investments over the recent past years in the key growth areas, along with the performance of international operations played a key role in supporting the Group’s profitability and mitigating risk.

“NBK Group enjoys the unique advantage of broad geographical footprint, and the ability to provide both conventional and Islamic banking, giving its profits high resilience and a strong competitive edge,” he noted.

Al-Sager emphasized that NBK-Bahrain continues to consolidate its position in the Bahraini market, which is one of the key growth markets for NBK Group, given the promising growth opportunities and positive prospects of this market.

NBK Group will continue to strengthen its competitive edge and seize the opportunities in its international markets to ensure regional leadership, in addition to continuing to implement the bank’s customer-focused strategy for stronger future growth, he continued.

On his part, Mr. Ali Fardan, General Manager of NBK-Bahrain, said: “NBK-Bahrain delivered good results for the 1st half of 2022, despite the challenges facing the banking sector. This was achieved thanks to the Group’s continuing clear strategy and sound vision focusing on core banking activities.”

Fardan pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potentials to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

“Over the first six months of the year, the operating environment in Bahrain showed more signs of recovery thanks to the unwavering efforts to support the economy, which would give more confidence to the business sector and stronger momentum to the economic performance,” he noted.

Fardan praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to NBK-Bahrain and the entire Bahraini banking sectors. He also highlighted the great support extended by NBK Group through its vast regional and global network of branches and subsidiaries, as it has been vitally important in strengthening the bank's activities in the Bahraini market, through capitalizing on its high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.

-Ends-

About National Bank of Kuwait (NBK):

National Bank of Kuwait was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. The National Bank of Kuwait achieved profits of $1.2 billion (KD 362.2 million) in 2021, while the Bank’s total assets reached $109.9 billion (KD 33.3 billion) by the end of 2021, and total shareholders’ equity reached $11.0 billion (KD 3.5 billion).

National Bank of Kuwait is the largest financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. NBK maintained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, according to the agreement of the well-known global ratings agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. NBK is also distinguished in terms of its local and global network, which extends to include branches and associate and affiliated companies in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating