Al-Nusif: The exceptional levels of customer engagement and satisfaction encourage us to offer more exclusive programs and rewards to meet their expectations

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is always keen on organizing special events for Al Jawhara Account quarterly draws, as part of its endeavors to ensure providing its customers with an exceptional experience integrating an exclusive array of draws and prizes that meet their needs and expectations.

In this context, NBK announced Aliya Mohammed Ali Dashti as the winner of KD 250,000 in the 2nd quarterly draw for 2022, which was held at the bank’s head office in the presence of a representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from NBK and Deloitte.

NBK marked Al Jawhara quarterly draw with a special event held over 5 days at the branches of Mubarak Al-Kabeer; Sabah Al-Salem, Andalus, South Surra and concluded at the Head Office branch.

The event featured a number of engaging activities with customers, including instant prizes up to KD 100, under the theme “Save, Win and Make Your Dreams True with Al Jawhara Account.”

On the other hand, NBK announced the following winners of June’s weekly prizes of KD 5,000 each: Sahar Sultan Essa, Abrar Ahmed Khalifa Al-Rashed, and Khazna Hejab Sabeh Al-Flaij.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “We always seek to enhance communication with our customers by organizing engaging events for Al Jawhara quarterly draws. These events also come in line with our strategy to achieve financial inclusion and promote the saving culture, and capture high engagement from different segments and ages.”

“The high levels of customer engagement and satisfaction encourage us to offer more and to keep in touch with them to identify their expectations to design our products and solutions accordingly,” he added.

Al-Nusif noted that Al Jawhara Account is a key part of our customer rewards program, which comes in line with our strategy to offer them a richer banking experience including top-of-the-line banking services, advanced digital solutions and exceptional rewards.”

Al Jawhara Account gives customers the opportunity to enter draws and win prizes of KD 5,000 weekly, KD 125,000 monthly as well as the grand prize of KD 250,000 quarterly. Every KD 50 deposited into Al Jawhara Account gives the customer a chance to be one the next lucky winners.

The account can be opened very easily through NBK Mobile Banking or NBK Online Banking for existing customers or by visiting the nearest NBK branch.

The minimum opening balance for Al Jawhara Account is KD 400, and the maximum limit to be held by customer is KD 500,000 in all Al Jawhara Accounts. If no withdrawals or transfers are made on the account during the holding period, the customers will receive an additional chance to enter the draw for every KD 50 held in the account, doubling their chance to win.

It is worth mentioning that since 2012, National Bank of Kuwait has been rewarding loyal customers with a total worth of annual prizes amounting KD 2,200,000 in Al Jawhara weekly, monthly and quarterly draws.

-Ends-