National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to reward its customers with an exquisite array of draws, prizes and offers all year round. In this context, the bank announced Najwa Saad Adib as the winner of Al Jawhara monthly prize worth KD 125,000 for April 2022.

The draw was held in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representatives from NBK, as well as a representative from Deloitte who oversee Al Jawhara monthly and quarterly draws.

Al Jawhara Account provides a great opportunity to save and win weekly, monthly or quarterly prizes.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking Group, National Bank of Kuwait, said: “Providing our customers with valuable prizes and rewards all year round is a key pillar in our strategy to offer them a richer banking experience.”

Al-Nusif mentioned that NBK is committed to provide customers with an integrated banking experience including exclusive rewards, top-notch banking products and services, and quick and easy banking.

“Al Jawhara Account is one of our key products that give our customers periodic chances to win in weekly, monthly and quarterly draws, and through which we seek to promote the saving culture among customers from all age groups,” he added.

On the other hand, NBK announced the names of the winners of Al Jawhara weekly draws for April worth KD 5,000 each including: Essa Mohammed Ismail, Zahraa Sayed Hasan and Ahmed Fadel Al-Tayeb.

It is worth mentioning that Al Jawhara Account gives customers the opportunity to enter draws and win prizes of KD 5,000 weekly, KD 125,000 monthly as well as the grand prize of KD 250,000 quarterly. Every KD 50 deposited into Al Jawhara Account gives the customer a chance to be one the next lucky winners, and if no withdrawal or transfers are made on the account during the holding period, customers will receive an additional chance for every KD 50 held in the account, doubling their chance to win.

In addition to providing top-notch, cutting-edge and highly secure banking services, NBK strives to give customers a variety of offers, rewards and prizes matching their interests all year round.

