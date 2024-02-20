Al-Nusif: Customer satisfaction and top-notch banking experience are embedded in NBK’s culture

We are keen to provide our customers with the best exclusive offers, within an unmatched banking experience

Seeking to enhance customer banking experience with top-notch services and offers according to the lifestyles of their different segments and ages, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced a new exclusive partnership with Almosafer, to provide NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders with exclusive offers that meet their expectations.

This new partnership will give NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders access to a world of tailored offers that meet their travel needs, including airline tickets and hotel bookings.

Under the partnership, cardholders will get 10% NBK KWT Points when using their KWT Card to pay for airline tickets and hotel bookings at Almosafer stores or via its app or website.

As this offer will continue going forward, cardholders will be able to avail it, as part of KWT Card product benefits.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif Deputy Head, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said, “We always seek to enhance our customers banking experience, and with the beginning of the new year, we wanted to provide exclusive offers tailored to their needs and expectations. We also work tirelessly and around the clock to keep pace with their changing needs and live up to their growing expectations.”

“NBK maintains solid relationships with leading institutions across different sectors, and we are glad to partner with Almosafer, being one of the most trusted travel agents for customers. We aim to leverage this partnership to enhance customers’ banking experience by delivering top-notch offers, discounts and benefits for an unmatched banking experience” he added.

“Customer satisfaction and top-notch banking experience are embedded in NBK’s culture. Thanks to our extensive experience gained over long decades, we are able to understand customers’ needs, evaluate their goals, and even exceed their expectations,” he noted.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, added; “We are happy to partner with the National Bank of Kuwait, an industry leader in the banking sector in the Gulf region, to offer Almosafer’s exclusive travel deals to the bank’s esteemed customers. Kuwait is a key market for us and by extending our special offers, discounts and benefits we hope to leverage our expertise in the industry and provide tailor-made-travel solutions for NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders. Our digital-first, seamless experience, powered by data driven solutions, will aid Kuwait’s premier national bank to provide their clients with value-added benefits. Together we hope to raise the bar on exceeding client expectations by going one step further to deliver top-notch quality services that is bound to distinguish us from the rest of the market.”

A Card Like No Other

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card is the most popular credit card in Kuwait, as it offers customers a unique lifestyle with exceptional rewards, benefits and offers tailored to meet customers’ needs and expectations, and cashback up to KD 1,000 in NBK KWT Points every month.

The card combines an exclusive package of exceptional rewards with a design inspiring national pride, making it a card like no other, and gives customers the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn rewards based on their lifestyle; either the “Spends Tier” or “Merchant Category” option.

When choosing the “Merchant Category”, customers can earn NBK KWT Points on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at the selected categories, with 10% on dining and telecom, 5% on fitness and beauty and 3% on clothing, grocery and education.

Meanwhile, when choosing the “Spends Tier” earning option, based on their monthly spends, with up to 5% on digital payments, up to 5% on international POS and up to 3% on all other spends.

The earned NBK KWT Points can be redeemed through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-vouchers from over 190 merchants, or points exchange with most preferred airlines.

NBK Visa Credit Cards offer the best payment method for the convenience and benefits they provide to customers, especially when using them in shopping including NBK Rewards Program as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty.