NBF reaffirms its commitment to the development of Emirati talents in IT, programming, and the broader digital space

Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announce the launch of the exclusive ‘Technology Academy’ for 2022 in partnership with the Port of Fujairah. NBF Technology Academy is a unique initiative launched by NBF that aims to provide intensive training to UAE students in the field of IT, programming, and the application of the emerging digital capabilities, empowering them with the knowledge and skills to fulfil their ambitions in their career path while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Commenting on this, Vince Cook, CEO of National Bank of Fujairah, said “Supporting the career aspirations of this nation's youth falls within our responsibilities as a national bank, while developing their skills will help create new leadership roles in the banking sector, and support the needs of wider industry in the UAE.”

This year’s programme which started in June is in collaboration with PWC’s Academy Middle East, a group of experts who will be devoted to preparing the selected trainees by providing them with opportunities to learn, explore, and share their innovative ideas. The NBF Technology Academy will provide local talent with progressive career opportunities in IT and innovation, achieving digital, technical, and scientific excellence, thus deepening the local talent available in this space.

During a period of 6 months, various training courses will take place starting with building from baseline IT knowledge to application development and system administration training. When candidates successfully complete the programme on the 6th of November 2022, they will be given a formal certification and potentially have an opportunity to work at NBF or the Port of Fujairah.

