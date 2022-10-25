Beirut, Lebanon: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has recently announced its shift to 100% recycled plastic cards in partnership with Mastercard. This long-term initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to embed environmental sustainability within its daily operations.

In addition to the bank’s continuous strides towards implementing ESG practices, NBB will now produce all of its credit and prepaid cards with 100% recyclable material to reduce the bank’s environmental impact, plastic waste and pollution. The recent initiative will be implemented on all newly procured cards in line with NBB’s commitment to responsible banking.

Through the partnership, NBB aims to decrease its annual production of plastic after studies revealed that around 6 billion payment cards are produced annually and replaced every 3 to 5 years, resulting in an increase in harmful landfill waste across the world.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking at NBB, said: “Billions of bank cards are produced globally on an annual basis, which has an adverse impact on our environment. Alongside Mastercard, NBB’s approach to transitioning into 100% recycled cards aims to develop an effective life cycle strategy for eco-friendly products that helps minimise our impact on the environment. We have put the proper technology, processes and products in place to facilitate our shift to green cards as we aim to control our energy consumption, carbon footprint and plastic waste.”

Shadi Barakat, Head of Card Business at NBB, said: “We are pleased to be launching our 100% recycled cards for all NBB cardholders, in partnership with Mastercard, enabling them to participate in our efforts to lower the negative effects of our products and services. NBB believes in reusing plastic waste, therefore we have ensured that our new sustainable product is made entirely out of recycled materials. This ongoing initiative is also part of our commitment to spread environmental awareness throughout the industry.”

Adam Jones, Country General Manager MENA Central, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionately committed to embedding sustainability in everything we do, and have been for a long time. We have an extensive track record in creating products, services, partnerships, and experiences that enable consumers to make sustainable consumption choices that are better for the planet – easily, intuitively, to their benefit.”

Maria Medvedeva, VP, Country Business Development Lead for Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Mastercard said: “Our collaboration with NBB will play a significant role in removing the environmental impact of plastic waste. We know our customers are looking for ways to effect positive change in the world. Our technology, expertise and approach to partnership is advancing our mission to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where both people and the planet can thrive.”

