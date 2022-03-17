Coffee Centre continues to support full range of coffee stakeholders

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – welcomed NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to the DMCC Coffee Centre to augment the line of coffee blends offered by Cajary Majlis, an international trader and distributor of food products and wholesale food commodities chaired by the basketball legend.

The visit included tasting and cupping of the DMCC House Coffee blends, from which Dikembe selected a special blend to be added to his coffee product line. The DMCC Coffee Centre team prepared a packaged bag of this selected blend, marking the official launch of Cajary Majlis’ latest coffee offering.

In early 2021, Cajary Majlis joined the DMCC Coffee Centre, a 15,000 sq/m state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facility, to bring coffee from Mutombo’s home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and other African countries, to Dubai and beyond. In the fall of 2020, Cajary Majlis launched and distributed a limited-quantity #55 Champion’s Edition Barrel-Aged Coffee, with beans sourced from the DRC to consumers in the United States.

The DMCC Coffee Centre continues to attract international businesses by connecting the fast-growing consumer markets in the Middle East and Europe to some of the world’s major coffee-producing nations. The Coffee Centre supports the entire coffee industry from crop to cup by offering cost-efficient logistical support as well as warehousing, roasting and packaging services.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae