The Group doubles its first-quarter revenues to reach AED 3.2 billion, confirming its success in strengthening financial performance and enhancing operational efficiency.

The Group strengthened its position locally and regionally and won contracts worth more than AED 3 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: National Marine Dredging Group (ADX: NMDC), one of the world’s leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and marine dredging groups, announced achieving a record growth in its net profit by 366% during the first quarter of 2023, to reach AED 303 million, compared to net profit of AED 65 million during the same period last year.

The Group continued its string of record profits as a result of its success in implementing its expansion strategy, which strengthened its local and regional presence and doubled its customers' confidence in its ability to execute various projects according to the highest standards, leading it to win new businesses, particularly in the UAE, with the completion and delivery of others.

These profits resulted in doubling the revenues during the first quarter ending on March 31, to reach AED 3.2 billion, compared to revenues of AED 1.55 billion dirhams during the first quarter of 2022, a growth of 106%. This reaffirms NMDC Group’s success in strengthening its financial performance by enhancing operational efficiency, executing a diverse range of specialized and complicated projects and investing in its world-class fleet and capital assets.

This comes after the Group achieved record net profit in 2022, totaling AED 1.3 billion, compared to net profits of AED 1 billion in 2021.

NMDC Group won contracts worth more than AED 3 billion during the first quarter of 2023, most notably Al Hudayriyat Island PDA for the dredging, grading and filling and ground improvement works from Modon Properties for a total value of AED 2.95 billion in addition to the pre-construction service agreement (PCSA) related to the offshore facilities of the Hail and Ghasha Gas Development Project from ADNOC for a total value of about AED 220 million.

Other key events and developments include:

The Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to engage with Abu Dhabi based suppliers in key strategic projects. As a result of the MoU, the "Let's Grow Together" initiative was launched in order to increase suppliers’ awareness of market requirements.

Internationally, the Group participated in the Egypt Petroleum Show, in addition to MARLOG, one of the largest international conferences in the region for companies working in the Maritime Transport and Logistics sectors in Alexandria, to further strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market.

The Group signed a MoU with Modon Properties to support its future projects as part of its commitment to continue to deliver transformational projects that enhance the special features of Abu Dhabi and support its economic growth and prosperity.

Commenting on the results, H.E. Mohammed Thani Murshid Ghannam Al-Rumaithi, Chairman, NMDC Group, said, “We achieved remarkable growth in terms of revenue and profitability during the first quarter, and owe this success to our unwavering belief in our capabilities and steadfast determination to advancing our expansion strategy, catering to the needs of our customers, and gaining their growing confidence in our capabilities. Moving forward, we remain committed to reaching new heights by maintaining our upward trajectory and actively pursuing new projects, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and boosting profitability levels."

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO, NMDC Group, said, “We are delighted to report that our first quarter financial results have been exceptional, demonstrating the success of our strategic initiatives and the resilience of our business model. We are committed to delivering sustained growth through our focus on winning new strategic projects, expanding our business into new markets, leveraging our cutting-edge technologies and capabilities as well as optimizing our operations for greater efficiency and profitability.”

He added, “As we continue to invest in our people, processes, and systems, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation, improve efficiencies, and deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and employees. We are committed to implementing our strategic priorities and continue to deliver sustainable growth for the long-term, further strengthening our leading position in the engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging industries.”

NMDC Group has a number of upcoming projects in Southeast Asia and South Asia, which highlights the confidence of the industry and clients in the Group’s competencies.

The Group has also developed exceptional capabilities in energy EPC, for offshore and onshore construction and the maintenance of oil and gas facilities. It has expanded its marine contracting operations through aggressive expansion for the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, and near-water structures. The Group is also strengthening its specialist marine services with offshore logistics and services as well as for testing the conditions for construction and maintenance.

-Ends-

About NMDC (The Group)

National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the UAE’s leading contractor in the field of engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging in the Middle East spanning vital sectors, creating solutions that meet the challenges of the future in the energy EPC sector. Under its umbrella, the group owns and operates NMDC, NPCC, and EEMDC.

NMDC is a leading contractor in the field of dredging and marine civil construction, delivering a range of services including the construction of port infrastructure, land reclamation, coastal defense, and deepening and maintenance of waterways. NMDC owns and operates a modern fleet of dredgers, pipelaying vessels, and jack-up barges supported by a wide range of auxiliary equipment including tugs, workboats, barges, and survey vessels.