Muscat: In recognition of its remarkable support and contribution to the success of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was conferred with the title of ‘SME Financier of the Year’ at the esteemed Muntada Al Mar’a Summit & Awards. The award was graciously presented by Chief Guest Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija Al Said, and accepted by Her Highness Sayyida Wisam Jaifar Al Said on behalf of National Finance.

Hosted by ‘Al Mar’a’, the premier woman’s magazine in the nation, the event, now in its 12th edition, convened a gathering of distinguished industry leaders, innovators and achievers to celebrate the accomplishments of women across different sectors. Themed ‘Empowered Women leading towards a brighter future’, the summit saw a convergence of luminaries who shed light on the pivotal role women play in the progress of society.

A key highlight of the event, National Finance's employee Ms. Abla Al Harthy, Unit Head Customer Service Operation, participated in a thought-provoking panel discussion titled 'Building Relationships and Partnerships for the Future of Women.' The session was an insightful exploration of strategies and partnerships geared towards advancing women’s professional growth. Ms. Abla eloquently reasserted the importance of fostering an inclusive workplace, using the fine example set by National Finance in nurturing a culture of equal professional advancement.

Upon receiving the award, HH Sayyida Wisam Jaifar Al Said, Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Corporate Communication, Events and ESG at National Finance, commented, “We are immensely proud of this new feather in National Finance’s hat – ‘SME Financier of the Year’. At the heart of our business, we endeavor to be partners for growth, and we are dedicated to developing products and services that allow our customers to bring their entrepreneurial aspirations to life. Through supporting SMEs, we have had the opportunity to be part of the success story of so many homegrown brands that have not only made a mark in their respective industries but have also contributed to the economic progress of the country. This award further fuels our drive to serve our customers with high-quality, flexible and quick financing solutions.”

National Finance has a rich legacy of supporting women-led small and medium enterprises. The array of tailor-made financing solutions available to SME owners underscores the company’s commitment to empowering women in business. By providing comprehensive financial services to SMEs, the company has been instrumental to the establishment of several businesses and the triumphs of numerous women business owners.

Furthermore, National Finance remains committed to championing the success of its woman workforce. This is exemplified in its continued investment in training and upskilling its women employees. The company recognizes great value in honing the talents of its staff and by conducting workshops and training programs, women staff have been able to unlock their full potentials. National Finance stands as a shining example of progress and opportunity for women in Oman and strives to inspire organizations across the country to follow suit.

