Muscat: Keeping with the giving spirit of Ramadan, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, recently partnered with Dar Al Atta’a to distribute Ramadan boxes to needy families in the Al Amerat and Barka regions. The initiative also marked the debut of Himmah, National Finance's first official volunteer team on their inaugural initiative, signifying a noteworthy milestone in the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavours.

The charitable initiative, witnessed National Finance’s Himmah volunteers in action, as they extended support to disadvantaged families by providing access to essentials and provisions. Each Ramadan box was carefully curated with staple food items and other essential necessities to assist families in observing the month of fasting with ease and comfort.

In line with National Finance’s Imtidad social responsibility arm, Himmah convenes a cohort of enthusiastic and proactive staff members, eager to make a profound impact on the country’s social fabric. As depicted in the Himmah logo, the three interconnected circles signify the values by which Himmah abides – unity, solidarity and a cooperative spirit. The circles further symbolize continuity and sustainability, underscoring the team’s goal to leave an enduring impact on the country’s socio-economic landscape over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, AGM-Marketing, Corporate Communication, Events and ESG, at National Finance, said, “As we embrace the spirit of Ramadan – marked by generosity, sharing, and caring for our communities – it is an honour to collaborate with Dar Al Atta'a to positively impact the lives of those in need. As members of National Finance's Himmah Volunteer team, we take profound pride in our company's legacy of championing social and community welfare. We remain committed to advancing this noble cause, advocating for critical social issues, and fostering strong partnerships with key organizations and governmental bodies to enhance the well-being of the Omani people.”

The establishment of Himmah underscores the company’s enduring efforts in uplifting communities nationwide, and engaging in social welfare initiatives, contributing to the socio-economic progress of the Sultanate of Oman. The convergence of purpose-driven staff members, unified in their aspiration to effect substantive change in the society, stands as a cornerstone upon which Himmah relies as it prepares for an array of forthcoming initiatives. Through the creation of Himmah, the company also sets a precedent for organizations in the broader financial landscape, shining a light on the meaningful impact CSR initiatives can exert in ensuring a brighter future for the nation.

Under its Imtidad social responsibility wing, National Finance has spearheaded numerous successful charitable and welfare initiatives that have left an indelible mark on the beneficiaries, and the community at large. By integrating giving back into its core operations and CSR initiatives, the company seeks to inspire its valued customers to embrace philanthropic practices, emphasizing the importance of responsible citizenship.