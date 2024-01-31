Muscat: Committed to delivering unparalleled service quality and ensuring a seamless and delightful customer experience, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, consistently sets industry benchmarks with its swift, easy and flexible financing solutions. The company's emphasis on these core aspects underscores its dedication to being the preferred Partner for Growth for both retail and corporate customers.

In light of the transformative impact of digitalization and innovation on the global finance sector, National Finance recognizes the need for enhanced convenience and speedy service. The company has fortified its comprehensive product portfolio with a suite of digital solutions and streamlined processes, aligning with the goal of enabling customers to fulfill their lifestyle and entrepreneurial aspirations swiftly and effortlessly.

Commenting on the service guarantee, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “Our commitment to providing fast, easy and flexible finance solutions exemplifies our customer-centric approach, and our focus on elevating service quality standards. In simplifying and streamlining processes, and offering customizable solutions, we are able to support our customers in their financing journeys, and be a part of their personal wins and professional accomplishments.”

Facilitating prompt service delivery through the integration of cutting-edge technology, including its robust mobile application, self-service kiosks in branches and efficient staff assistance, National Finance places a keen emphasis on optimizing application processes. Additionally, swift loan approvals not only allow retail customers to avail auto and consumer durables financing in a timely manner, but also support corporate customers and SMEs in staying on course with their entrepreneurial goals.

Through the adoption of user-friendly interfaces and straightforward processes, National Finance makes its product offerings easily accessible to diverse segments within the community. With flexible loan repayment tenures and customizable financing solutions, the company's extensive portfolio aims to cater to the unique requirements of each customer. Notably, the company's commitment to customer care is evident in the positioning of experienced relationship managers at its 21 branches, ready to support customers with their financing needs.

By offering services characterized by speed, simplicity, and agility, National Finance continues to distinguish itself in the country's finance landscape. With customer-centricity at the core of its operations, the company keeps pace with evolving trends, proactively anticipating and promptly adapting to the needs of customers, thereby upholding its reputation for providing unmatched customer experiences.