Muscat: In an effort to empower women in various fields, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate, signed a partnership agreement with Dar Al Atta'a Association in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, to support 50 women with limited income by instilling skills for beekeeping and honey production. The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water resources. The agreement was signed by Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance and Honourable Maryam Issa Al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta.

Falling under Dar Al Atta’s 'Tamkeen' initiative, the women will acquire knowledge and practice beekeeping in order to generate sustainable income through this training and development programme. The women's beekeeping project will target women in different Governorates. Dar Al Atta'a, the program's implementer, will manage the project, follow up with the participants and promote the venture. The beneficiaries will benefit from the trainers’ knowledge and be provided with the necessary tools to initiate their own projects. Moreover, they will also enlist products under the brand name of Dar Al Atta "Min Beiti".

“We are grateful to National Finance for supporting this initiative and helping low-income women find an additional source of income. With the help of this, these women will be able to support their families’ needs and enhance their lives. In turn, we will ensure the participants receive training in the essential skills to manage the project and supervise its implementation phases. Once they are able to develop their business, these women will receive further training over time to strengthen and expand their knowledge in this field," said Dar Al Atta’a Chairperson, the Honourable Maryam Al Zadjali.

The project seeks to boost honey production and commercialise bee products. It will inform the participating women about the proper techniques such as inspecting and feeding bee colonies, multiplying them, harvesting and preserving honey and controlling an infestation. These efforts will provide powerful tools for optimising sustainable honey production, which will aid in the improvement of living circumstances and contribute to bee conservation.

“This initiative aligns with National Finance's 'Imtidad' program, an independent wing for the company's sustainable initiatives, through which the company aspires to add long-lasting value to the community. National Finance has undertaken several initiatives with Dar Al Atta to contribute to the country's socio-economic development.” said Tariq Al Farsi.

National Finance aims to serve corporates, SMEs, and individuals with secure, efficient and transparent financial solutions. Simultaneously, it tries to empower individuals to capitalise on growing economic prospects, thereby fostering entrepreneurship in the country.

