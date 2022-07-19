Muscat: National Finance, Oman’s leading finance company, continues to invest in customer-centric initiatives, catered through an expanding and enhanced branch network across the Sultanate. Adding yet another milestone to this journey, the company has recently inaugurated a new branch at Al Mussanah. This location puts National Finance closer to its growing customer base, with the objective to enhance ease and comfort of both existing and new customers.

Mr. Ali Al Mani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, emphasized their 'customer-first' philosophy, saying, "Our branch network is a testament of our intent to stay connected with our existing customers across the country. Moreover, we want to make finance solutions more accessible to the people, and our branch expansion plan enables us to do so."

The company's new approach to branch accessibility is evident through the latest branches located at Airport Heights, Seeb, Sandan and Salalah where all branches are testaments of the Company’s aim to improve the client’s experience.

National Finance, established in 1987, has built a reputation as the market leader trusted by thousands of customers across the Sultanate. National Finance offers a wide range of products targeting both individual customers, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Corporates.