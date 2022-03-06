Muscat: As part of its social responsibility and continued efforts to develop the skills of Omani youth, National Finance – Oman’s leading Finance Company - conducted the first workshop of “Calculate it Right” programme in collaboration with the Fund for Development of Youth Projects, “Sharakah”. The workshop took place in National Finance’s main office in Muscat and it comes under the company’s independent wing for sustainable initiatives - ‘Imtidad’.

The initiative targets existing and potential entrepreneurs, and aims to equip business owners with the necessary skills set in financial management and resource planning. The workshop shed light on the basics of determining the required capital for projects, the mechanism for calculating sales projections, the availability of the required resources, factors affecting sales, calculating operating expenses, and others related fields.

Speaking on the programme, Mr. Tariq Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance said: “Joining hands with Sharakah to develop the skills of local talents reflects the vision of the company’s independent wing for sustainable initiatives - ‘Imtidad’. Through Imtidad, we aspire to form strategic partnerships with stakeholders to benefit the community as a whole. Moreover, Imtidad seeks to deliver effective and sustainable initiatives that resonate with our endeavours towards contributing to the development of local communities as well as developing the skills of its people.”

“Through these workshops, we aim to uplift the capabilities of the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs, help them realise their potential and support in executing their projects. The workshops provide a plethora of advantages for the participants such as experiencing the atmosphere of entrepreneurship first-hand through effective training, and challenges that stimulate reality. During this year, we will conduct another four workshops across the Sultanate” said Mr. Faris Mohammed Al Harthi, Senior Project Specialist at Sharakah.

National Finance is collaborating with Sharakah for the third consecutive year to support a series of educational programmes on financial planning that aims to develop youth and SMEs in Oman. More than 500 participants benefited from the initiative over the two previous years.

National Finance remains committed to its corporate social responsibility by delivering various initiatives. Therefore, the company launched ‘Imtidad’, an expression of the company’s commitment to positively impact vital sectors that include education, community, health and environment.

National Finance, established in 1987, has built a reputation as the market leader trusted by thousands of customers across the Sultanate. National Finance offers a wide range of products targeting both individual customers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through its 20 branches across the Sultanate.

