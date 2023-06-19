National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has announced the launch of its exclusive ‘NBF Technology Academy’, now in its third consecutive year. Offering a unique opportunity for Emirati technology graduates to receive in-depth training and progressive career opportunities, helping them get ‘work ready’, this year’s focus is on Applications Development & AI, in line with trends in the digital sector. The NBF Technology Academy reaffirms the bank’s commitment to developing Emirati talent.

As digitalisation continues to grow in importance across the financial sector and beyond, the academy will focus on nurturing the leaders of tomorrow in the evolving digital space. The initiative is also part of NBF’s ongoing efforts to develop the digital knowledge of UAE nationals and equip them with skills they need to achieve their career goals, while contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Commenting on this, Vince Cook, CEO of National Bank of Fujairah, said “Investing in future generations and providing the nation’s youth with the skills to help them thrive in the banking sector, as well as the wider economy, has been a key part of NBF’s strategy since our inception. As we continue on our own digital transformation journey, and the UAE’s digital economy continues to grow at pace in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, we are proud to launch the third year of the NBF Technology Academy, empowering more students with the digital knowledge and skills to fulfil their career ambitions.”

Welcoming 11 graduates with technology backgrounds for the 2023 intake, students will take part in a six-month programme, which has been developed using state-of-the-art methodologies that incorporate neuroscience of learning and gamification to boost the overall learning experience. Training will be delivered in collaboration with PwC’s Academy Middle East, and modules include Artificial Intelligence, Data, Cybersecurity and more, with the focus on developing their skills and knowledge to thrive in the workplace of the future.

New for this year, participants will also be required to enter exams for professional certifications during the programme to help further their professional development. These include ITIL Foundation, CompTIA Data+, and EC-Council CASE .Net.

This year’s programme kick-started in June and aims to deliver high impact learning by combining knowledge, skills development and application through classroom learning, hands-on exercises, project work and on-the-job training. Once candidates successfully complete the programme, they will be given formal certification and potentially have an opportunity to work at NBF.

