NBF announced as sponsor for the International Envirocities Conference 2022, held in the bank’s home Emirate for the first time

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) announces its sponsorship of the International Envirocities Conference 2022 in Fujairah. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of The Emirate of Fujairah, the 11th edition of the annual conference will be held in the Emirate for the first time, under the strategic objective of furthering knowledge of global strategies, policies and laws of smart, sustainable cities.

Taking place from 22-24 November at the Al Bahar Hotel, and organised by Fujairah Municipality, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation - Fujairah Government, and Environmental Center for Arab Town, with the support of Dubai Municipality and the Arab Towns Organization, the conference is an important addition to the Arab and global environmental cooperation calendar and will host 26 speakers from around the world. They will provide opportunities to learn about global legislation for smart cities, share expertise and experiences in this field, and provide insights on the international best practices.

The concept of smart, sustainable and resilient cities brings many opportunities. While new technologies and interconnected data can help drive sustainability efforts by optimising limited resources with due consideration for the environment, these cities also support with the creation of jobs and open up prospects for safe investments. Resilient cities also better withstand pressures and disasters, preserving vital functions with the ability to adapt and thrive in light of constant changes.

The high-level industry conference will bring together decision makers, experts, the public and private sector, educational bodies, institutional stakeholders and the public to further explore opportunities and share knowledge on smart, sustainable nations, taking advantage of new innovations and technologies to improve wellbeing and drive positive change. NBF supports the view that a sustainable and healthy environment is significant for supporting urban development and withstanding climate change.

