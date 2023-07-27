Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the latest listing of USD 600 million sukuk by Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd, the leading and largest publicly listed Saudi Arabian residential property developer. This issuance by Dar Al-Arkan will be under the USD 2.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and is scheduled to mature in 2029.

With this latest listing, Dar Al-Arkan's listed securities on Nasdaq Dubai add up to four sukuks, amounting to a total value of USD 2 billion.

"We are elated to celebrate our USD 600 million sukuk listing on Nasdaq Dubai. This marks our 13th issuance and 9th under the programme, a testament to our investors' unwavering support. Our gratitude to all who collaborated in achieving this remarkable success. Trust in Dar Al-Arkan reflects our commitment to excellence, strengthening our position as Saudi Arabia's leading residential property developer. With Nasdaq Dubai's support, we're confident in achieving our financial objectives and advancing the financial landscape." said Andy Raheja, CEO of Dar Al-Arkan.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dar Al-Arkan on their new program and upcoming drawdown," said Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai. "As the international financial exchange in the Middle East, Nasdaq Dubai is unwavering in its dedication to fostering growth and providing a transparent, efficient marketplace for issuers like Dar Al-Arkan. We remain steadfast in our mission to facilitate access to regional and global investors, empowering companies to raise capital and achieve their financial objectives."

With this latest listing, the total value of sukuks listed in Dubai reaches USD 79 billion, with USD 76 billion listed on Nasdaq Dubai alone. Nasdaq Dubai's continued growth as a leading platform for sukuk listings underscores its paramount significance in the global financial marketplace.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

About Dar Al-Arkan:

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company is a Saudi Joint Stock Company in operation for past 28 years. Dar Al Arkan is a market leader that operates across the real estate value chain, leveraging a long history and deep experience in the Saudi market by offering housing solutions planned by world-class architects, built with top quality materials, designed by fashion icons, and managed and maintained by top experts.

