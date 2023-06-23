Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer, has won 5 accolades at the Employee Happiness Summit & Awards (EHSA) 2023 which celebrate inspiring employee happiness stories.



Nakheel was awarded Gold for Best Induction Program and Best Employee Driven Business Change and Silver for Best Leadership Succession Strategy. Nakheel’s outstanding employees Keiran Scott and Ruby Reyes were also awarded Silver for HR Leader of the Year and The Rise to Success Award respectively.



Organised by Plan3Media, the awards recognise the dedication and commitment by Nakheel to enhance employee wellbeing and engagement, to attract the best talent, and develop employees into future leaders. Nakheel’s focus on employee wellbeing and development underlines the company’s commitment to building happiness and prosperity, starting with its employee focused initiatives and engagement programme, which also supports Dubai’s Happiness Agenda which aims to measure, impact and sustain happiness for the whole emirate.



Junaid Rahimullah, Chief Financial Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by our industry peers and experts for our work to support our employees. At Nakheel, our people are at the heart of all we do and we are committed to creating a work environment where they can thrive, develop and lead every day. Our people-centric approach is key to our success, both as an employer and as a master developer.”



Kristina Vaneva, VP - Employee Experience at Aldar and member of the EHSA 2023 judging panel, said: “A huge congratulations to Nakheel. They have demonstrated progressive employee initiatives and policies that have contributed to the well-being of their employees. They are one of the leaders in the industry in employee happiness and their award(s) are well deserved.”



Nakheel’s success at the EHSA 2023 follows the company’s recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. In the past two years, Nakheel has implemented over 350 employee initiatives, activities and events, all with the aim of contributing to wellbeing and happiness. This has included over 110 healthcare information sessions with medical experts. Nakheel has also taken steps to attract and retain talent by introducing industry-leading benefits, providing robust career development opportunities for employees and fostering a welcoming work environment.



