Dubai: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has unveiled a compelling positioning and new brand promise for its next phase of growth. Supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life, Nakheel will focus on ‘building happiness and prosperity’’.

Reinforcing Dubai as a global destination of choice and positioning the emirate as the best city to live in the world, Nakheel will further support the Plan’s goals of providing the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities, developing vibrant and inclusive communities, fostering greater economic activity and positioning Dubai as an aspirational city to visit, live and thrive in.

Nakheel is synonymous with Dubai’s journey of growth, developing landmarks including Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower and Palm West Beach. By focusing on ‘building happiness and prosperity’, the Nakheel re-brand reflects its focus on the wellbeing and quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, enhancing communities and building for Dubai’s future, whilst curating meaningful and rewarding experiences.

Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel, said: “This is an exciting transformational phase for Nakheel. As experts in waterfront living, we have delivered and continue to deliver on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

“Nakheel is a pioneer in innovative developments, such as Palm Jumeirah, now a destination within a destination. The re-brand is a natural evolution, whereby we will focus even more on our customers, offering exceptional brand value and creating stronger, more engaging relationships by becoming partners in their experiences. At the same time, we will continue to transform land and water into vibrant, sustainable cities through our internationally recognised developments and unrivalled experiences for all. We are building today for a better tomorrow.”

Nakheel will continue to provide its citizens, residents and visitors with the highest standards of living through safe and secure communities with a wealth of amenities, access to waterfront experiences and open green spaces. Nakheel’s beautifully designed developments serve to reflect enhanced lifestyles and enable residents to call Dubai home.

The Nakheel re-brand campaign will be visible across multiple communication channels including digital, outdoor and social. This multi-format is designed to resonate with residents and visitors, reflecting their own experiences in Dubai, or aspirational experiences they would like to embark upon.

With a strong portfolio of developments as well as an exciting pipeline, Nakheel will continue to provide experiential living, ‘build happiness and prosperity’, and attract best-in-class global brands to enhance the quality of life of those visiting and living in Nakheel’s developments, and in Dubai.