Nakheel Developments announced its participation in "Hazi Misr" exhibition, which is scheduled to be launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 15 to 17 September2022.



Wassim Ouda, Head of the Commercial Sector at Nakheel Developments, said that participation in foreign exhibitions is one of the important mechanisms that the company relies on in marketing its projects, besides it is also one of the forms of exporting Egyptian real estate abroad and introducing the development witnessed by Egyptian real estate products and their ability to compete globally.



He added that the company will participate with distinctive payment systems on “OJAL” among “𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫” project in the New Administrative Capital, where the company will launch a new phase in the project that includes commercial units, administrative offices and hotel apartments, referring to offering payment systems with a down payment starting from 5% with a payment period up to 10 years, which makes them flexible and smart systems that suit customers.



He noted that "𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫" project includes Commercial units, Administrative offices, Hotel apartments, located on a total area of ​​9000 square meters, and the commercial part occupies the ground and first floors on an area of ​​​​4000 square meters, representing about 45% of the total area of ​​the project, and the rest of the floors are on an area of ​​1350 square meters for each floor, representing 15% of the total area of ​​the project.



He explained that reaching clients outside Egypt, whether they are Egyptians working abroad or foreign ones, has become an essential role among the company's marketing plan, especially in the region’s markets, which have a large number of clients wishing to own a unit inside Egypt in align with the urban and development renaissance for a generation of new cities.



He pointed out that regional marketing is a nucleus for expanding the marketing of Egyptian real estate projects in foreign countries, especially within the government's interest in real estate export file to support the Egyptian real estate's ability to compete globally and provide hard currency for the Egyptian economy.

