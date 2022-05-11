Nakheel Developments plans to participate with its two projects "Double Two Tower" and "Trio V Tower" in the New Administrative Capital, at "The Investor Expo" exhibition, which begins on May 13, as part of the company's expansion plan in marketing its projects.



Sherif El Domyati, head of the commercial sector at Nakheel Developments, said that "The Investor Expo", is one of the most powerful real estate events that are launched in the real estate market and received strong demand from both investors and customers during their participation, due to diversity in the portfolio of projects presented during the exhibition.



He added that the company participates in the exhibition with "Double Two Tower" and "Trio V Tower projects, which are regarded two distinctive ones in the New Administrative Capital, through which the company cooperates with the most privileged and strongest success partners, to be able to compete locally and globally as well.



He pointed that the company has completed the excavation works in "Trio V Tower" project, and obtained the project licenses in preparation for the start of implementation strongly during the current year, in addition to complete marketing about 80% of the project by the end of this year, which is done according to the project's executive and marketing plan.



He added that about 30% of "Double Two Tower" project was marketed, which is a Commercial Units - Administrative Offices - Hotel Apartments, located on a total area of 9000 square meters, and the commercial part occupies both the ground and first floors on an area of 4000 meters represents about 45% of the total area of the project and the rest of the floors on an area of 1350 square meters, each floor representing15% of the project's total area, and the excavation & levelling of the project land is underway.

