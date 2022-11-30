Dubai: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, celebrated the 51st UAE National Day at an internal event which took place at Nakheel’s offices, under this year’s national theme of ‘Spirit of the Union’.

At the event, senior management and employees joined nationwide celebrations with the raising of the UAE flag and singing of the national anthem. Nakheel paid homage to the proud traditions and rich heritage of the UAE, through activities including henna painting and falconry, as well as traditional Emirati food, whilst also celebrating the nation’s modernity and progress.

UAE National Day falls on 2 December each year and marks the UAE’s formal nationalisation and the start of the federal unification of the emirates in 1971.

