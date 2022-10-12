Riyadh, KSA: Najm for insurance services participated in the third edition of the “Exhibition of Projects of Distinguished Cities during the Reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz 2022”. Under the theme “Vision… Promise and Achievement”, the exhibition was held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center between September 24 and 28, 2022, under the royal patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Organized by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH), the event demonstrated the strenuous efforts made to upgrade the municipal and housing services in all Saudi cities, achieving the highest quality standards and endorsing the development of smart cities that promote a higher quality of life. In parallel, the exhibition highlighted the completed, ongoing, and future mega projects by municipal and housing entities, backed by the effective partnership among the governmental and the private sectors.

To this end, Najm’s Vice President of Operations, Muhannad AlShubaily shed light on the fundamental role insurance services play in boosting the quality of life. AlShubaily was speaking at "The First Forum on the Impacts of the National Transformation on the Saudi Cities”, an accompanying forum organized with the exhibition.

Illustrating Najm’s role in this field and its massive efforts under the theme “Raising the Quality of Life with Najm Insurance”, AlShubaily touched upon Najm’s modern motor insurance services, products, and innovative and automated solutions that have been launched recently. “Najm thrives to raise community awareness of traffic safety and insurance and enhance utilizing accident reporting channels such as automated call centers, remote inspection, onsite body cam, and telematics technology for monitoring driver behavior. Najm also deploys Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to combat insurance fraud with plans to further advance its systems by integrating cloud computing technologies.”

AlShubaily stated that “Najm’s innovative products and services constitute the main pillar of Najm’s future-proof strategy BASE". Supporting the digital transformation process in the Kingdom, Najm’s strategy also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) initiatives and efforts which aim to improve the quality and efficiency of the insurance services and foster insurance growth.

