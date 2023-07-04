Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services announced the successful conclusion of its operations during this year's Hajj season in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Special Forces for Road Security to provide the highest levels of traffic safety for the pilgrims.

Najm used the latest technology and moving means, including interactive maps and real-time traffic monitoring, to serve pilgrims from their arrival through land, sea, and airports to their arrival in Makkah, the central area of the Grand Mosque, and transference between the holy sites.

Najm established an operational control center to monitor incident reports and ensure quick response and arrival of investigators. Over 1,500 administrative and technical staff have been allocated, including customer service employees, those working in Najm outlets, and the call center. Over 1,200 field liability determination specialists have also been assigned to provide the best services with the highest quality standard.

The Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Muhammad Yahya Al-Shehri, said, “This year's Hajj season has been successfully concluded. The company used the latest technologies and human capabilities to implement the best practice in cooperation with the official authorities. Najm’s employees are proud of their ongoing service to the pilgrims, from their arrival until they depart from the Kingdom.”

Najm enhanced traffic safety to serve pilgrims upon arriving at the Kingdom and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat, and the Holy Mosque’s central area). Najm developed applications and intelligent systems to serve pilgrims, including the incident reporting application, the incident reception system, the automated response system, the WhatsApp application, the control and guidance system, and the real-time accident handling application.

