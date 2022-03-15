Riyadh, KSA: During a visit in which Najm showcased its achievements and advanced performance in handling traffic safety operations, Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, the CEO of Najm for Insurance Services, met with a delegation from Naif Arab University for Security Sciences headed by Major General Dr. Ali Dhabyan Al-Rashidi, supervisor of the Traffic Safety Center at the university, and accompanied by Mr. Antonio, an expert in information and database management at the World Bank, along with several experts from the center. Held at the company’s headquarters in Riyadh, the meeting was aimed at building bridges and fostering cooperation between the university and Najm as well as sharing knowledge about Najm’s key role in increasing the rate of traffic safety in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 that prioritizes human security and safety in addition to ensuring a safe and secure environment for both citizens and residents.

At the meeting, Dr. Al-Suliman provided an overview of Najm’s services, ongoing efforts, milestone achievements, and pivotal role that contributed to enhancing road safety across the Kingdom in collaboration with stakeholders. Dr. Al-Suliman further highlighted Najm’s accomplishments in minimizing the rate of traffic accidents across the Kingdom in recent years in addition to spreading awareness of the importance of traffic safety as well as auto insurance. Additionally, he presented to the delegation the company’s latest statistical data and updates on its progress in the field of traffic safety.When addressing the topic of its operations and procedures, Dr. Al-Suliman provided a detailed explanation of the company’s approach to inspecting traffic accidents and dealing with the challenges involved.

For his part, HE Dr. Ali Al-Rashidi delivered a presentation about the Traffic Safety Center showcasing its academic authority in conducting field-related training and research. Dr. Ali Al-Rashidi also described the center’s objectives for enhancing the capabilities of the workforce and stakeholders operating in the field of traffic safety, in addition to pursuing studies and applied research in collaboration with universities and international organizations specialized in the field of road traffic as well as community participation that is dedicated to spreading traffic awareness.

The delegation then visited several facilities at the company including the Data Center, the Traffic Guidance and Control Center, and the Contact Center, and learned more about their operations and scope of work.

As they concluded their visit, the delegation praised Najm for its valuable contributions, professional operations, and significant undertaking, recognizing its accomplishments in advancing its services and enhancing its capabilities in handling traffic accidents, especially in terms of automating its services and making them available for customers and the insured seamlessly via digital apps. With that Najm has effectively improved the customer experience by streamlining several procedures, achieving record speeds in handling traffic accidents, and helping resolve their financial and mental repercussions professionally and in the shortest time possible.