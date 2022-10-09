Riyadh, KSA: Najm for Insurance Services has announced the launch of the Body Cams service in line with its plan to improve the customer experience as outlined in its transformative strategy BASE. The latest rollout confirms Najm’s commitment to scale up its offerings and enhance the reliability of its field operations.

Najm is the first insurance services provider to offer this service in Saudi Arabia and the region. The body cam technology is an ideal solution for documenting traffic accidents that enables Liability Determination (LD) specialists to videotape and record the accident investigation process. The service guarantees the validity of the recording as it does not allow for any tampering with the footage, which ultimately enhances the accuracy of the LD process and ensures that the rights of all parties involved are protected.

Najm’s VP of Operations, Muhannad Al-Shubaily, said, "Najm is wholly committed to promoting service quality and accuracy, in line with our strategy, BASE, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the role of the insurance sector in protecting the rights of policyholders and insurance companies, and effectively contributing to nationwide digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030. To achieve these goals, Najm deepens the insurance experience and raises insurance awareness while accelerating service automation.”

Al-Shubaily explained the mechanism Najm has set for utilizing the body cams devices. “We have allocated a special section for the body cams at Najm centers. A streamlined process has been put in place to ensure that our LD specialists can receive and deliver the camera within a record time to maintain the seamless and uninterrupted functioning of the service.”

Najm continues to enhance the efficiency and quality of its services by pursuing digital innovation in its operations and improving service accessibility and inclusion. The service enhancements also focus on achieving the highest level of compatibility and integration amongst relevant authorities, all while ensuring transparency in all Najm operations.

