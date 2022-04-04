Riyadh, KSA: Najm for Insurance Services, the backbone of the insurance industry, has recently received “The Best Places to Work” certification for 2022 from the Best Places to Work program which offers certifications to the leading workplaces across several countries worldwide. This prestigious certificate acknowledges Najm’s commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment and implementing the standards of a corporate culture based on mutual respect and pride amongst its employees.

According to the company’s results, 96% of the employees said Najm is a great place to work. Najm received the highest score on the HR practices assessment which reflects the company’s core focus on its employees as an integral component of its organizational strength. This certification is awarded to companies that deliver exceptional working conditions and professional experiences. Considered as the platinum standard for defining great workplaces, “The Best Place to Work” certification follows a thorough and independent analysis revolving around eight workplace factors that provide employers with an opportunity to assess their human resource activities and learn how to better engage with their employees.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Mohammad AlSuliman CEO of Najm stated, “Transforming our internal work environment has always been a top priority for Najm and this ethos is built into our strategy, BASE, to create a performance-driven culture and ensure the best practices that meet the aspirations and serve the professional growth of our employees. We are extremely proud to receive this certification from the Best Places to Work, as it confirms Najm as an attractive work environment that contributes to the national capacity building goals, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), and that will ultimately have a positive impact on the industry and customers alike. This supports our work through enhancing operational efficiency and upgrading insurance services while promoting our efforts to raise awareness and encourage traffic safety. I am grateful for this testament of the great efforts of our employees and especially thankful for the dedication displayed by our Organizational Development Team for their contribution to this major achievement.”

Committed to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of enhancing the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and contributing to a better quality of life through the provision of modern insurance services, Najm pursues partnerships with programs such as the “Best Places to Work” initiatives to continuously elevate its HR best practices, keeping pace with the latest tools and expertise to consistently deliver effective and sustainable organizational change.

