Nahdi simultaneously ranked among the top 5 in the Best workplaces for Nationals 2021 and Best workplaces in KSA 2022 awards

The win is especially significant as the company participated in the Nationals category for the first time

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and growing healthcare services platform, has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the fifth time while simultaneously ranking among the top 5 Best Workplaces™ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2022.

GPTW is the global authority on workplace culture and is purely dedicated towards recognizing companies with exceptional work culture. As such, the perceptions of approximately 90% of Nahdi employees were measured through the Great Place to Work Trust Index Employee Survey and further comprehended through the Culture Brief and Culture Audit.

Speaking about these monumental wins, Eng.Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company said: “At Nahdi, we have always been exceptionally passionate about our people and that is what pushes us each day to build the kind of work environment that is centered around them. These awards are simply a testament to that commitment. We are deeply honored to be the recipients of not just one but two global awards, one of which we have participated in for the first time. These results reflect the trust and the faith that our employees have placed in us and for that we are extremely grateful. I am also immensely proud of our management teams that have upheld the Nahdi way holding dear our employees’ work satisfaction, happiness, and development. I would also sincerely like to thank the GPTW institute for recognizing us as a favorable workplace for current and future Nahdi employees.”

Nahdi is an award-winning organization, and its DNA sets it apart as the region’s Omni-health gateway of choice. Cultivating a culture of strong performance and inspiration, the ogranisation promises its high caliber talents purposeful careers where each employee can tap into their greatest potential hence delivering excellence and adding beats to the lives of Nahdi’s guests everywhere.

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and well-being company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving more than 30 million Guests yearly, Nahdi’s Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being consistently ranked Top 20 “Great Place to Work" in Asia & KSA since 2014 and ‘Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards’ in 2018.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

How Great Place to Work® determines the Best WorkplacesTM for KSA Nationals

Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces™ for Nationals by surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for all. Companies rank in two size categories for the KSA list: Small and Medium, and Large. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across the Kingdom. To become nominated, all organizations must be certified as a Great Place to Work® in the past year with a minimum of 10 survey responses with nationals scoring at least 65% on the Trust Index™ survey. Eligible organizations must also be based in KSA.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.me