Dubai, UAE: - Nabta Health, the region’s leading hybrid female healthcare company, announces the launch of "Midwifery Care & Rainbow Clinic”, a first-of-its-kind midwifery-led clinic in Dubai. The launch event will be held on November 7th, 2023, from 6-8pm at Nabta Health Clinic, Jumeirah.

Nabta Health aims to provide individualised, holistic and evidence-based Midwifery-led care from pregnancy to birth and beyond. The service consists of an antenatal midwifery clinic for continuous contact throughout pregnancy, birth preparation classes, postpartum midwife home visits, and a postpartum mum and baby clinic. Designed to run alongside OBGYN care, the clinic is the core part of a multidisciplinary team approach to women’s healthcare, allowing women with uncomplicated pregnancies to utilise midwifery care instead.

Nabta Health clinic maintains an evidence-based and unbiased stance on the care being offered to women during their pregnancy. It is woman-centred, continuous care. The service is also designed to be accessible to all women by using payment services such as Tabby, to help ease the financial burden of accessing the care they deserve.

Evidence shows that continuous midwifery care increases the likelihood of a positive birth experience and suggests a reduction in the risk of preterm birth, pregnancy loss before 24 weeks and interventions in labour. Midwife-led continuity models have been associated with lower rates of preterm birth (24% reduction), lower fetal loss before and after 24 weeks, lower neonatal deaths, and (16%) less likely to lose babies overall (combined reduction in fetal loss and neonatal death) for women at low and mixed risk of complications compared to other models of care. Furthermore, women in these models are less likely to undergo interventions and are more inclined to report positive care experiences. The personalized approach offered by such models is preferred by women, fostering trust and empowerment for both women and midwives in their collaborative relationships.

Nabta Health is committed to improving the quality of perinatal care, making it affordable, and promoting emotional well-being for parents. The Midwifery Care & Rainbow Clinic event underscores the company's dedication to making a positive impact on maternal and child health.

For more information about Nabta Health please visit www.nabtahealth.com

About Nabta Health

Nabta Health is a pioneering women's healthcare company based in Dubai, dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health through accessible, comprehensive, and personalized healthcare solutions. We seamlessly blend the convenience of online healthcare with the expertise of in-person clinics, ensuring women in Dubai receive the best care possible.

Nabta Health’s core services are:

Subscriptions : Subscription-based care seamlessly connecting women with personalised healthcare services and access to whole-person care on an ongoing basis, including a dedicated multi-specialty care team, wellness programs, nutrition and fitness guidance, and mental health support.

: Subscription-based care seamlessly connecting women with personalised healthcare services and access to whole-person care on an ongoing basis, including a dedicated multi-specialty care team, wellness programs, nutrition and fitness guidance, and mental health support. Clinic Services : Access to state-of-the-art clinics across the UAE, staffed by experienced healthcare professionals for comprehensive check-ups, diagnostics, and specialist consultations.

: Access to state-of-the-art clinics across the UAE, staffed by experienced healthcare professionals for comprehensive check-ups, diagnostics, and specialist consultations. Online Services: Convenient access to healthcare resources, virtual consultations, health tracking, a marketplace of health and wellbeing products, and educational content via our user-friendly online platform (web and mobile).

