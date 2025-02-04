Nawassy Real Estate Launches Its New Brand N Developments and Introduces the Second Phase of the NEST Project in the Sixth Settlement.

Nawassy Real Estate has launched its new brand, N Developments, in the Egyptian real estate market as part of the company's plan to change its visual identity and embark on a new phase of various commercial and residential projects in the upcoming period. Additionally, Riham Raafat has been appointed as the Sales Director of N Developments.

Engineer Hossam Suleiman, the CEO and Managing Director of N Developments, expressed his happiness with the efforts made by all departments of the company and the strong successes achieved for 2024. He highlighted the launch of successful projects and the completion of ongoing ones, commending the contributions and efforts of all company employees since its inception, particularly the spirit of perseverance and belonging that characterizes everyone’s efforts.

He explained that the company is adopting a massive expansion and marketing plan starting from the new year, aiming to maintain a leading position in the Egyptian real estate market while fostering cooperation among employees and enhancing the company's credibility and clients' trust by fulfilling its promises to them.

Suleiman also announced the launch of the second phase of the NEST project in New Cairo, following the significant success achieved in the first phase. He noted that the project is a comprehensive service compound covering an area of 51 acres, with a construction ratio of only 16.5% of the project's total area, located in one of the best sites in the Sixth Settlement and close to all vital landmarks and major projects. It is just one minute away from the ZED EAST project and two minutes from the Hyde Park project in New Cairo.

The new project includes 35 residential buildings featuring luxurious units of apartments, garden villas, lake houses, and sky villas fully finished. Additionally, there is a fully serviced hotel building, along with 22,000 square meters designated for commercial activities within the project. It boasts a location just 15 minutes away from the New Administrative Capital and offers distinctive views of the 90th Street, providing easy access to main destinations and vibrant surrounding areas.