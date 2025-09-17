Earlier this year, myZoi introduced a market-first solution allowing new-to-country employees to open an account, receive a payment card, and access their salary from their first day in the UAE. Enabled through Emirates Face Recognition (EFR), this development marks a shift toward more immediate and secure access to financial services for employees who have traditionally faced delays.

Since its commercial launch, the platform has achieved digital adoption rates of over 50% within the first year, with repeat usage reaching 81%, highlighting both the strong demand for simplified financial services among underbanked communities and the value employees find in continuing to use them regularly.

Complementing its product offering, myZoi has developed Money Tips, a multilingual financial literacy programme. To date, the initiative has generated more than 33 million video views and has been shared across a network of over 330 corporate partners, extending its reach beyond individual employees to the wider community.

SC Ventures backed myZoi, a digital payroll & wallet platform dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, joins the Central Bank of the UAE’s Financial Inclusion & Literacy workshops, which the Central Bank is running in partnership with the World Bank and the Centre of Financial Inclusion. The workshops align with myZoi’s commitment to supporting a more human-centric and inclusive financial ecosystem, ensuring every individual, has the tools, knowledge, and access to thrive financially. The myZoi mission is to engage leading UAE business leaders on the role they can play in supporting workers’ needs in relation to financial inclusion, savings goals and financial literacy to build a better future for roughly 30% of UAE residents, over 2.8 million people, who remain excluded from full financial services, a number that continues to grow.

As an industry participant in these workshops, myZoi is sharing its expertise in payroll innovation, secure digital wallets, and user-centric financial tools to contribute to national inclusion goals. The company is also supporting the CBUAE’s Financial Literacy Champion initiative by training its own certified champion to educate and empower communities, with the goal of cascading this knowledge to hundreds of additional advocates in the coming months. This builds on myZoi’s Money Tips programme, a multilingual, multi-channel financial literacy initiative which has already generated over 33 million video views and reached thousands of individuals through in-person activations.

“Financial inclusion is about participation. In the UAE, the underbanked remain outside the formal system, but when every worker earns, saves, and sends money easily – the whole economy moves faster. The Central Bank’s new national push on inclusion and literacy in partnership with the World Bank and key players raises the bar. With SC Ventures-backed myZoi, we’re here to bring every worker into the financial mainstream – at speed and at scale,” said Rola Abu Manneh, Chair of the Board, myZoi, and CEO, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered.

This collaboration is in line with the CBUAE’s broader strategic vision to expand access to secure financial services for all residents. Recent initiatives by the CBUAE include hosting the UAE’s first National Financial Inclusion and Literacy Policy Forum in partnership with the World Bank and the CFI, which brought together stakeholders from prominent industry players to drive policy and innovation in financial access, and in which myZoi actively participated.

“Financial inclusion is not just about access, it’s about empowerment. By working closely with the Central Bank of the UAE and members of the taskforce industry group, we’re helping to create the knowledge, tools, and infrastructure that enable everyone, including those historically underserved, to participate fully in the financial system. Because if it’s not everyone, it’s not inclusion,” said Syed Muhammad Ali, CEO, myZoi.

Launching this week, myZoi has unveiled a major awareness campaign focused on encouraging decision makers to empower their underbanked workforce and celebrating the workers who build the nation, while supporting the needs of their families and friends abroad.

Serving a growing base of highly engaged users, many from underbanked communities, myZoi offers first-to-market onboarding via passport through facial recognition to new-to-country employees, removing the immediate need for an Emirates ID and enabling account activation from Day 1. The platform also provides affordable and competitive remittance fees, a secure way for employees to manage salaries, send money home, and build savings, all while simplifying and augmenting employers’ payroll systems.

Financial inclusion is a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth, empowering individuals to participate fully in the economy and improve their quality of life. As the UAE advances its financial literacy and access agenda, myZoi’s participation in the Financial Inclusion and Literacy Taskforce workshops contributes to building a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready financial ecosystem, supported with a fully compliant PCI-DSS Level 1 accredited payment wallet.

