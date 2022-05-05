UAE: Musafir.com, a leading e-travel firm in the Middle East announced that it will participate in the 28th edition of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition.

This ATM 2022, the travel firm, will showcase its AI-enabled travel platform for travel agencies to integrate a white-label turnkey solution to distribute hotel, rental, flights, transfers, visa, vacation packages for both corporate and leisure travelers - giving a proper representation of Musafir’s platform. Musafir’s advanced platform uses real time data analytics to respond dynamically to market conditions while taking into account customer segmentation, demand, go paperless route, etc. - enabling them to address their customers’ needs, tap into recovery growth and enhance the trust of travelers’.

Raheesh Babu, COO, Musafir.com said, “We are seeing a surge in travel/ tourism and online travel is playing a significant role in the industry’s recovery. We want to offer travel agencies and operators a robust tool to succeed in the changing marketplace. The ATM is a leading travel exhibition that will help us connect with several travel agencies and professionals - we look forward to showcasing our innovative platform and addressing the current needs of the industry.”

Taking place from 9 - 12 May, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Musafir.com will be present at stand ME2300 this ATM.

