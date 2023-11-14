His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, visited General Poultry Company, a wholly-owned local portfolio company of Mumtalakat, where he was given a tour of its automated farmhouses.

Its facilities’ expansion and upgrade inagurated in 2022 has led to doubling production capacity, and an increase in market share from an average of 20% to a targeted 40% market share. This is in line with Mumtalakat’s contribution towards the Kingdom’s efforts to achieving food security.