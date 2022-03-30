Muscat: Amplifying its mission to create unrivalled avenues that meet customer needs, ahlibank has introduced the ‘Daily Multiplier Account’, called Wafra plus, which will provide its new and existing customers an exclusive opportunity to multiply their money – everyday.

With 24X7 cash management via digital channels or branch network, customers will not only enjoy unlimited transactions, but also supplement their savings with the addition of competitive benefits that is compounded and paid each day. Accordingly, benefits will be made available as withdrawal or compounded benefits in customers’ accounts.

“The new account has been devised as a platform to secure and build our customers’ savings accounts. Simply put, it will multiply their money on a daily basis, allowing them to earn bonus benefits. This is a significant landmark in our strong growth trajectory, and it reflects our commitment to create and implement products and services that are truly relevant to our customers. We believe in engaging with our customers across various platforms to assess their changing requirements and, accordingly, incentivize our products to match their pulse and financial attitudes,” said Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution.

The ‘Daily Multiplier Account, Wafra plus’, launched under ahlibank’s popular brand name ‘Wafra’, will allow ahlibank customers to earn benefits, on daily basis. Designed as a convenient and easy to maintain service, it will enhance customers’ financial strengths with not just the provision of unlimited withdrawals, but the inherent savings culture it promotes. The prefix of ‘Daily’ on the product reflects the Bank’s intent to integrate the concept of financial competency among its customers, who now stand to earn more on a daily basis.

Highlighting ahlibank’s quest to constantly upgrade its products and services, Mr. Muneer Al Balushi added, “Our cadre of responsive managers and professionals are attuned to the market trends and rely on constructive feedback from our customers to conceptualize and implement innovative products that reflect the changing environment. Besides, every customer is different and, as an institution of excellence, we know the importance of tailoring products that cater to specific segments of the society. We believe innovation is the key to progress and our ‘Daily Multiplier Account’ is symbolic of that growth. We urge our account holders and potential customers to avail this exclusive opportunity to build their finances and enjoy the peace and security that it entails.”

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative banking products and services to the traditional and Islamic sectors. For more information about the new account service, customers can contact Ahli Connect at 24577177 or visit the bank's website https://ahlibank.om/en-us/home .

